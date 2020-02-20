AEW launches official weekly podcast titled Unrestricted

Well, it was only a matter of time. All Elite Wrestling has entered the crowded podcasting business with a new weekly show titled Unrestricted.

The only – so far – official podcast of AEW is hosted by long-time broadcaster Tony Schiavone and referee Aubrey Edwards. Every episode will drop on Thursdays and will be available on all major podcast platforms including Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and others.

The first episode is already online and features Jon Moxley as the special guest. The preview of the one-hour podcast reads, “Jon Moxley had quite a collection of wrestling VHS tapes (ask your parents, kids), missed out on Hulkamania, became a Bret Hart fan, and pondered what The Undertaker was really like outside the ring. And those are just some of the stories he’s sharing as he talks about his days on the indies, his jump to WWE, and his surprise AEW debut at Double or Nothing! He also recounts his rock bottom moment at WWE, overcoming his recent injuries, and how things really work in his house with wife, Renee Young!”