RVD admits to suffering hundreds of concussions throughout his career

Feb 20, 2020 - by Steve Gerweck

During his recent appearance on the Steve Austin Show podcast, Rob Van Dam admitted to suffering hundreds of concussions throughout his career.

“I’ve had hundreds, seriously, hundreds, of concussions.”

“Balls Mahoney would hit me with a chair. Then ‘crack’ it would be like everything’s in slow motion. Sometimes the sound ‘goes out,’ sometimes you know everything’s spinning.”

“I had double vision, but I just couldn’t shake it off and I kept thinking well. You know, it’ll be gone tomorrow, so I’m not gonna let anybody know. The show must go on.”

