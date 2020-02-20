Ripley: “It’s insane to think that all the higher-ups think so highly of me”

In this interview Rhea Ripley talks about facing Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania:

“It’s insane to think that all the higher-ups think so highly of me, especially coming from Adelaide, Australia to now being a part of WWE and having people like Triple H – who was the reason I started wrestling – to have him and Vince McMahon, Paul Heyman actually enjoy what I’m doing and believe in me – it’s a wonderful feeling, and I don’t know how to put it into words. It just makes me feel very special and proud of how far I’ve come in this business – and how much work, time and effort, blood, sweat and tears I’ve put into this.”

source: sportskeeda.com