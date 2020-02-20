Notes on Samoa Joe, Keith Lee, Venis/Rose controversy, more

– Keith Lee’s Dream match….

– Pro Wrestling Sheet has learned Samoa Joe is not cleared to wrestle after suffering an injury while filming a commercial. Joe took an awkward fall while going through a table for the commercial and injured his head. He could be out a significant amount of time.

Joe has had some bad luck recently as he suffered a broken thumb late last year, suffered a concussion on RAW a few weeks ago, and now this head injury.

Konnan and Disco Inferno give their thoughts on the Nyla Rose/Cody/Val Venis controversy on Keepin’ it 100. #AEW #AEWDynamite Watch here in its entirety: https://t.co/L8tWxwIfQ1 pic.twitter.com/90ygTdqnAH — Brad Shepard of ProSportsExtra.com (@TheBradShepard) February 20, 2020

