Notes on Dwayne Johnson, The Steiner Brothers, and AEW’s Dark Match Result

Feb 20, 2020 - by Steve Gerweck

– Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson tweeted:

– Via Dory Funk Jr.:

Dory Funk Jr. presents the Steiner Brothers at Belleview High School Gymnasium in Belleview, Florida

Saturday February 29th. Meet and Greet with the Steiner Brothers 5:00pm – Doors open at 6:00pm and Bell Time is 7:00pm – Tickets are available now at www.dory-funk.com or the Farm Bureau SW 20th Street in Ocala, Florida. For more information, Call now 352-895-4658.

– AEW dark match results from last night: Excalibur and Taz on commentary, with Jimmy Havoc defeating Marko Stunt (w/ Jungle Boy and Luchasaurus), reports Wrestling Inc.

