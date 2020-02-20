Notes on Dwayne Johnson, The Steiner Brothers, and AEW’s Dark Match Result

– Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson tweeted:

My new 2020 @ProjectRock @UnderArmour collection is here! Click to shop!

It’s not enough to want it, you have to go get it.

And the only way is #ThroughTheWork.

New collection available NOW in the link, @Dicks & Under Armour stores. https://t.co/vYtBQVKnbv pic.twitter.com/g4eig0q2X5

— Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) February 20, 2020