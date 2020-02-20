Mina Shirakawa



Real Name: Mina Shirakawa

Height: 5’2″

Weight: ?

Date of Birth: December 26

From: Tokyo, Japan

Pro Debut: August 5, 2018

Trained By: Tokyo Joshi Pro

Finishing Move: GSS

Biography

– Shirakawa is nicknamed Fighting H-Cup Gravure Wrestler.

– August 5, 2018, Shirakawa debuted by teaming with Shoko Nakajima in a losing effort to Matsumi Mamoru & Reika Saiki.

– Upon making her professional wrestling debut, Shirakawa has been a regular at Tokyo Joshi Pro (TJP) & Best Body Japan Pro-Wrestling (BBJ).

– February 17, 2019, Shirakawa competed in the DDT Iron Man Heavy Metal Title Gauntlet Battle Royal.

– April 5th, Shirakawa competed in the TJP Gauntlet Battle Royal.

– June 1st, Shirakawa competed in the TJP Tokyo Princess Cup ’19.

– September 1st, Shirakawa defeated Eriko Tamura for the vacant BBW Women’s Title.

– October 19th, Shirakawa & Yuki Kamifuku challenged NEO Biishiki-gun (Misao & Sakisama) for the TJP Princess Tag Team Titles.

– November 3rd, Shirakawa competed in the DDT Iron Man Heavy Metal Title Gauntlet Battle Royal.

– December 19th, Shirakawa lost the BBW Women’s Title to Erina Yamanaka.

– January 22, 2020, Shirakawa competed against Dalys la Caribena for the vacant CMLL-Japan Women’s Title.

– January 25th, Shirakawa, Yuki Kamifuku & Yuna Manase won the TJP Osaka 3-Man Festival Tournament.