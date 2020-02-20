Johnny Grunge

Real Name: Michael Lynn Durham

Height: 6’3″

Weight: 263 lbs.

Date of Birth: July 10, 1966

Date of Death: February 16, 2006

From: Sulphur, Louisiana

Resided: Peachtree City, Georgia

Pro Debut: 1987

Trained By: ?

Finishing Move: Powerbomb

Biography

– Grunge is also known as Johnny Rotten, Equalizer Zap or Troy Durham.

– June 6, 1990, Durham lost to Brutus Beefcake on WWF Superstars.

– August 7th, Durham lost to Bad News Brown on WWF Wrestling Challenge.

– August 29th, Durham & Mike Williams lost to Rhythm and Blues (The Honky Tonk Man & Greg Valentine) on WWF Superstars.

– November 19th, Durham & Mike Pocari lost to The Orient Express (Tanaka & Sato) on WWF Superstars.

– November 20th, Durham lost to The Big Boss Man on WWF Wrestling Challenge.

– August 19, 1991, Durham lost to Ted DiBiase on WWF Superstars.

– September 10th, Durham & Mike Williams challenged The Legion of Doom (Hawk & Animal) for the WWF Tag Team Titles.

– Rotten would defeat Ron Cumberledge in August 1993 for the CAPW Title.

– September 18, 1993, Grunge would for The Public Enemy with Rocco Rock in ECW. They defeated Jason Knight & Ian Rotten at ECW Ultra Clash.

– October 9th, Rotten would lose the CAPW Title to Ron Cumberledge.

– November 13th, Public Enemy defeated Badd Company (Pat Tanaka & Paul Diamond) at ECW November to Remember.

– March 6, 1994, The Public Enemy defeated Kevin Sullivan & Tazmaniac for the ECW Tag Team Titles.

– March 26th, Public Enemy defended the titles against The Bruise Brothers (Ron & Don Harris).

– May 13th, Grunge challenged Mikey Whipwreck for the ECW Television Title.

– August 27th, After defending the ECW Tag Team Titles 11x, Public Enemy would lose the titles to Cactus Jack & Mikey Whipwreck.

– August 28th, The Public Enemy defeated Chris Kanyon & Don E. Allen on ECW Hardcore TV.

– October 1st, Public Enemy challenged Mikey Whipwreck & Cactus Jack for the ECW Tag Team Titles.

– November 5th, The Public Enemy defeated Cactus Jack & Mikey Whipwreck for the ECW Tag Team Titles.

– February 4, 1995, After defending the titles 9x, The Public Enemy would lose them to Sabu & The Tazmaniac in a Double Tables Match.

– April 8th, The Public Enemy would the ECW Tag Team Titles in a 3-Way.

– July 1st, The Public Enemy defended the titles 10x before losing them to Raven & Stevie Richards.

– August 5th, The Public Enemy lost a Stretcher Match to The Gangstas (Mustafa & New Jack) at ECW Wrestlepalooza.

– October 7th, The Public Enemy would win the ECW Tag Team Titles in a 3-Way.

– October 28th, The Public Enemy would lose the titles to The Sandman & Too Cold Scorpio.

– November 19th, The Public Enemy challenged The Smoking Gunns (Billy & Bart Gunn) for the WWF Tag Team Titles.

– December 9th, The Public Enemy was one of the teams in the Ultimate Jeopardy Steel Cage at ECW December to Dismember.

– December 28th, Grunge challenged Too Cold Scorpio for the ECW Television Title.

– January 15, 1996, The Public Enemy defeated American Males (Marcus Bagwell & Scotty Riggs) on WCW Nitro.

– February 14th, The Public Enemy challenged Sting & Lex Luger for the WCW Tag Team Titles.

– March 18th, The Public Enemy lost to the Steiner Brothers (Rick & Scott Steiner) on WCW Nitro.

– April 15th, The Public Enemy lost to The Nasty Boys (Jerry Sags & Brian Knobbs) on WCW Nitro.

– April 22nd, The Public Enemy lost to American Males on WCW Nitro.

– May 13th, The Public Enemy lost to The Steiner Brothers on WCW Nitro.

– May 19th, Grunge competed in the Lord of the Ring Battle Royal at WCW Slamboree ’96.

– May 29th, Grunge lost to Sting on WCW Saturday Night.

– June 10th, The Public Enemy defeated The Nasty Boys on WCW Nitro.

– June 24th, The Public Enemy defeated The Blue Bloods (Lord Steven Regal & Squire David Taylor) on WCW Nitro.

– July 9th, The Public Enemy challenged Harlem Heat (Booker T & Stevie Ray) for the WCW Tag Team Titles.

– August 10th, The Public Enemy defeated Rough ‘n’ Ready (Mike Enos & Dick Slater) on WCW Saturday Night.

– September 23rd, The Public Enemy defeated Harlem Heat for the WCW Tag Team Titles.

– October 1st, The Public Enemy would lose the titles to Harlem Heat.

– November 18th, Grunge lost to Chris Jericho on WCW Nitro.

– November 24th, Grunge competed in the 3-Ring 60-Man Battle Royal at WCW War World 3 ’96.

– December 19th, The Public Enemy defeated The Armstrongs (Steve & Scott Armstrong) on WCW Saturday Night.

– February 17, 1997, The Public Enemy defeated The Amazing French Canadians (Carl Ouellet & Jacques Rougeau) on WCW Nitro.

– February 24th, The Public Enemy defeated Jeff Jarrett & Steve McMichael on WCW Nitro.

– April 1st, The Public Enemy defeated La Parka & Villano IV on WCW Saturday Night.

– April 14th, The Public Enemy defeated High Voltage (Kenny Kaos & Robbie Rage) on WCW Nitro.

– May 5th, The Public Enemy lost to Konnan & Hugh Morrus on WCW Nitro.

– July 7th, The Public Enemy defeated Harlem Heat on WCW Nitro.

– August 4th, The Public Enemy defeated High Voltage on WCW Nitro.

– October 27th, The Public Enemy challenged The Steiner Brothers for the WCW Tag Team Titles.

– November 23rd, Grunge competed in the 3-Ring Battle Royal at WCW World War 3 ’97.

– December 16th, The Public Enemy challenged The Steiner Brothers for the WCW Tag Team Titles.

– March 2, 1998, The Public Enemy defeated The Barbarian & Hugh Morrus on WCW Nitro.

– March 12th, Grunge lost to Scott Steiner on WCW Thunder.

– April 13th, Grunge defeated Chavo Guerrero Jr. on WCW Nitro.

– April 20th, The Public Enemy lost to Scott Steiner & Buff Bagwell on WCW Nitro.

– May 4th, The Public Enemy defeated Jimmy Hart, The Barbarian & Hugh Morrus in a Handicap match on WCW Nitro.

– June 17th, The Public Enemy defeated Riggs & Sick Boy on WCW Thunder.

– June 22nd, Public Enemy defeated Horace & Sick Boy on WCW Nitro.

– June 24th, Public Enemy defeated Raven & Sick Boy on WCW Thunder.

– August 8th, Public Enemy defeated The Dancing Fools (Disco Inferno & Alex Wright) at WCW/nWo Road Wild ’98.

– February 16, 1999, The Public Enemy defeated The Brood (Gangrel & Edge) on WWF RAW.

– February 28th, The Public Enemy defeated The Hardy Boyz (Jeff & Matt Hardy) on WWF Heat.

– March 15th, Public Enemy challenged Owen Hart & Jeff Jarrett for the WWF Tag Team Titles.

– June 17th, Public Enemy defeated The Brotherhood (Rick Fuller & Knuckles Nelson) for the NWA Tag Team Titles.

– June 19th, Public Enemy lost the titles to The Brotherhood.

– July 11th, Grunge competed in the Junkyard Hardcore Invitational at WCW Bash at the Beach ’99.

– August 16th, Public Enemy lost to The Insane Clown Posse (Violent J & Shaggy 2 Dope) on WCW Nitro.

– After wrestling for the WCW again, the Public Enemy would wind up wrestling for XPW, JCW, CWA, NWA & BBP before winning the MECW, MCW & iGW Tag Team Titles in 2001.

– November 14, 2001, The Public Enemy competed in a 4-Way for the vacant XWF Tag Team Titles.

– February 16, 2006, Grunge was found dead due to sleep apnea complications.