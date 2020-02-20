John Kronus

Real Name: George B. Caiazzo

Height: 6’4″

Weight: 256 lbs.

Date of Birth: January 13, 1969

Date of Death: July 18, 2007

From: Everett, Massachusetts

Pro Debut: 1989

Retired: 2002

Trained By: Killer Kowalski

Finishing Move: 450 Splash

Biography

– Kronus debuted under the ring name The Eliminator in 1989.

– When Perry Saturn decided to form a team with Caiazzo he thought since the Greek equivalent of the Roman deity Saturn was Cronus that John Kronus would become his ring name.

– May 2, 1994, The Eliminators (Kronus & Perry Saturn) defeated Eddie Gilbert & Brian Christopher for the vacant USWA Tag Team Titles.

– June 13th, The Eliminators would lose the titles to PG-13 (Wolfie D & JC Ice).

– October 3rd, Kronus competed in the USWA Title Tournament.

– April 5, 1995, The Eliminators defeated Kenny Kendall & Barry Houston on WCW Saturday Night.

– September 16th, The Eliminators would debut for ECW by teaming with Jason Knight to defeat Taz & The Steiner Brothers (Scott & Rick Steiner) at ECW Gangstas Paradise.

– December 9th, The Eliminators were one of the teams in the Ultimate Jeopardy Steel Cage at ECW December to Dismember.

– December 29th, The Eliminators defeated The Pitbulls (Pitbull #1 & Pitbull #2) at ECW Holiday Hell ’95.

– February 3, 1996, The Eliminators defeated Cactus Jack & Mikey Whipwreck for the ECW Tag Team Titles.

– May 31st, Kronus challenged Shane Douglas for the ECW Television Title.

– Upon winning the ECW Tag Team Titles, The Eliminators defended the titles 20x before losing them to The Gangstas (New Jack & Mustafa) in a 4-Way Elimination on August 3, 1996.

– August 24th, The Eliminators would challenge The Gangstas for the titles in a Steel Cage Weapons match.

– October 5th, The Eliminators challenged The Gangstas for the titles on ECW Hardcore TV.

– November 16th, The Eliminators competed in a 3-Way Elimination for the ECW Tag Team Titles.

– November 22nd, The Eliminators defeated Chris Candido & Mikey Whipwreck on ECW Hardcore TV.

– December 20th, The Eliminators defeated The Gangstas for the ECW Tag Team Titles.

– March 15, 1997, The Eliminators would lose the titles to The Dudley Boyz (Buh Buh Ray & D-Von Dudley) but only after defending the titles 19x before losing them.

– April 13th, The Eliminators would defeat the Dudley Boyz for the ECW Tag Team Titles.

– May 31st, Perry Saturn tore his ACL which would then force Kronus to defend the titles alone until he lost them to The Dudley Boyz on June 20, 1997.

– June 28th, Kronus challenged Taz for the ECW Television Title.

– July 10th, Kronus would challenge Taz for the title again.

– July 25th, Kronus would challenge Taz once more for the title.

– August 21st, Kronus would form The Gangstanators with New Jack & defeat The Dudley Boyz.

– September 6th, Kronus challenged Shane Douglas for the ECW Title.

– September 20th, The Gangstanators defeated The Dudley Boyz for the ECW Tag Team Titles.

– October 18th, The Gangstanators would lose the titles to The FBI (Little Guido & Tony Mamaluke).

– October 31st, The Gangstanators won a 3-Way Elimination at ECW Fright Fight.

– January 31, 1998, The Gangstanators competed in a 4-Way on ECW Hardcore TV.

– February 21st, The Gangstanators & Spike Dudley competed in a 9-Man Tag Team 3-Way Elimination at ECW Cyberslam ’98.

– April 21st, Kronus would debut for FMW by defeating Chris Chetti.

– May 16th, Kronus defeated Danny Doring at ECW A Matter of Respect.

– June 19-26, Kronus would challenge Rob Van Dam for the ECW Television Title 3x.

– August 29th, Kronus lost to Sal E. Graziano on ECW Hardcore TV.

– September 19th, The Gangstanators & Tommy Dreamer defeated Rod Price, Justin Credible & Jack Victory in a Philly Street Fight on ECW Hardcore TV.

– December 4th, Kronus & Spike Dudley challenged The Dudley Boyz for the ECW Tag Team Titles.

– January 10, 1999, Kronus lost to Sid at ECW Guilty as Charged ’99.

– January 30th, Kronus challenged Taz for the ECW Title.

– February 13th, Kronus would challenge Taz for the title again.

– May 22nd, Kronus competed in a 4-Way for the CZW Title.

– May 29th, Kronus competed in a 3-Way for the vacant CZW Interpromotional Hardcore Title.

– October 29th, Kronus competed in the Battle Zone Battle Royal for the XPW Title.

– November 27th, Kronus challenged Damien Steele for the XPW Title.

– December 17th, Kronus again challenged Damien Steele for the title.

– February 5, 2000, Kronus won a 3-Way No Rope Barbed Wire Cactus Death Match at CZW Night of the Main Events.

– February 26th, Kronus competed in the XPW King of the Death Matches Tournament.

– March 11th, Kronus challenged Zandig for the CZW Title.

– May 6th, Kronus & Justice Pain challenged The Haas Brothers (Russ & Charlie Haas) for the CZW Tag Team Titles.

– November 11th, Kronus competed in a 3-Way for the XPW Title.

– February 24, 2001, Kronus competed in the XPW King of the Death Matches Tournament.

– June 10, 2005, Kronus reunited with New Jack to wrestle a no contest against Bad Breed (Ian & Axl Rotten) at Hardcore Homecoming.

– November 5, 2005, Kronus came out of retirement for the last time and was defeated by Balls Mahoney at another Hardcore Homecoming event.

– July 18, 2007, Caiazzo was found dead due to heart failure by having a enlarged heart.