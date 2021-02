Signed for ROH’s 18th Anniversary PPV in Las Vegas March 13th…

-DEALER’S CHOICE-@DannyMaff1 vs. @shane216taylor vs. @tylerbateman666 vs. @KennyKingPb2

Winner gets a title shot of his choice!

🎟Tickets: https://t.co/vnoywABuzT

Streaming LIVE for #HonorClub pic.twitter.com/3moxMeo7tk

— ROH Wrestling (@ringofhonor) February 20, 2020