WWE NXT Report – 2/19/2020

– Tonight’s WWE NXT opens up on the USA Network with a video package of highlights from last Sunday’s “Takeover: Portland” event, and hype for tonight’s show. We’re live from the NXT Arena at Full Sail University in Winter Park, Florida as Mauro Ranallo welcomes us. He’s joined by Nigel McGuinness and WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix. Mauro confirms tonight’s main event Grudge Match – Roderick Strong vs. The Velveteen Dream.

– We go right to the ring and out comes The Undisputed Era – NXT Champion Adam Cole, Roderick Strong, Kyle O’Reilly and Bobby Fish.

Cole takes the mic and touts how he retained over Tommaso Ciampa at Takeover. He praises his partners and says they will continue to set the standards for NXT. They go on and Cole brings up how Strong will take care of The Velveteen Dream tonight. The lights go low and there’s a purple tint over the arena as Dream’s logo appears on the big screen on the stage. We hear Dream talking about tonight’s match. The lights go back up and Strong is furious. He promises to make Dream wish he never came back. Strong drops the mic and The Undisputed Era exits the ring as their music hits.

– The announcers show us how Johnny Gargano turned on Tommaso Ciampa at Takeover.

NXT Cruiserweight Title Match: Lio Rush vs. Jordan Devlin

We go back to the ring for tonight’s opener and out first comes the challenger, Lio Rush. NXT Cruiserweight Champion Jordan Devlin is out next, representing NXT UK. We get formal ring introductions from Alicia Taylor.

The bell rings and they go at it to start. Back and forth for the first few minute or two. Rush ends up countering and going for a roundhouse kick but Devlin avoids it and goes to the floor early on to regroup. Devlin, on his feet, looks on a bit shocked as Rush stares him down from the ring. We go to commercial.

Back from the break and Devlin sells a possible rib injury after a moonsault. Devlin knocks Rush back with a big kick. Devlin keeps Rush down and works him around the ring, into the corner to bully him with forearms. Rush gets up and fires back with forearms of his own. Devlin with a Uranage and a standing moonsault but Rush gets his knees up. They tangle some more and Devlin hits a German suplex for a close 2 count. Nigel announces The BroserWeights vs. Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch for tonight in a non-title match. Devlin drops Rush with a big knee to the gut for another 2 count. Devlin has a few words for the referee.

Devlin keeps control now after shutting down a comeback attempt. Fans do dueling chants but Rush can’t mount any offense. Devlin with a big chop in the corner, then a European uppercut. Devlin holds Rush by his arm and delivers a bunch of left and right kicks to the face. Devlin with a stiffer kick to the face. Rush counters a move and goes for The Come Up but Devlin blocks it and hits an Elevator Back-drop. Fans pop as Devlin is slow to make the cover. Rush kicks out at 2. Devlin with more chops in the corner now. Rush counters and drops him. Devlin comes right back with a jawbreaker. We go to commercial with Devlin in control.

Back from the break and they’re going at it. Devlin gets sent to the floor and Rush nails a suicide dive. Rush brings it back in and hits a big crossbody from the top for a close 2 count. More back and forth. Devlin goes on and counters with a Cutter for another close call. Devlin goes for an Asahi moonsault to the floor but barely gets it. Rush hits one of his own and then brings it back into the ring. Rush goes back to the top but has to roll through. Devlin counters a mule kick with a kick of his own. More back and forth now. Devlin kicks out at 2. Devlin goes on and hits a standing Spanish Fly. Rush ends up pulling Devlin into a submission on the floor. Devlin makes it to the bottom rope to break it.

Rush goes to the top but Devlin hits the top rope and crotches him. Devlin climbs up with Rush. Rush ends up hitting an inverted hurricanrana and then The Come Up but Devlin somehow gets his foot on the bottom rope and no one can believe it. Rush goes for The Final Hour but it’s blocked. Devlin comes back and lands a headbutt. Devlin grabs Rush and hits The Devil Inside (Devlin Side) for the pin to retain.

Winner: Jordan Devlin

– After the match, Devlin stands tall with the title as we go to replays. Devlin raises the title and celebrates as Rush sits up on the mat.

– Jon Quasto is backstage with Dakota Kai and Raquel Gonzalez, asking about Raquel helping Kai win the Street Fight over Tegan Nox at Takeover this past Sunday. Raquel said Nox got every opportunity while Kai was pushed aside. She knows what that feels like because she’s sat at the WWE Performance Center for years and watched others get opportunities before her. She goes on and says Kai was deemed an outcast for standing up for herself, but not anymore. Kai says Raquel proved to her at Takeover that she has her back more than anyone else ever has, and for that, Kai has Raquel’s back now. Kai says together they are untouchable. NXT General Manager William Regal walks up and congratulates Kai on the Takeover win, and being untouchable, except Kai will have to face Nox in two weeks and there will be no outside interference as this will be a Steel Cage match.

– We see Tommaso Ciampa walking backstage. Back to commercial.

– We get a quick plug for Charlotte Flair vs. NXT Women’s Champion Rhea Ripley at WrestleMania 36.

Austin Theory vs.

We go back to the ring and out comes Austin Theory. Tommaso Ciampa comes walking down to ringside during Theory’s entrance. Fans chant “Daddy’s home” as Ciampa walks over, grabs a mic, and then enters the ring.

Ciampa enters the mic and brings up “Takeover: Portland” but Theory approaches him. Ciampa just looks down and says, “Listen man, not tonight. I’m telling you, not tonight.” Theory backs off and waits in the corner. Ciampa brings up Johnny Gargano’s turn from Takeover and says he should’ve saw it coming. He was so focused on getting his title and his life back that he stopped paying attention to his surroundings. He says one sign was the DIY reunion at Worlds Collide. Ciampa says if one thing goes hand-in-hand with Tommaso Ciampa and the NXT Title, and always has, it’s Johnny Gargano. Ciampa says he’s not asking himself why, he knows why and so does Gargano. Theory comes back over and tries to grab Ciampa but Ciampa drops him.

Ciampa goes back to speaking on the mic and says if one thing is clear, in order to get his life back there can be no Gargano in NXT. Ciampa puts the mic down and exits the ring. Theory comes after Ciampa on the floor but Ciampa turns right around and levels him with a big boot. Ciampa kicks Theory in the head and starts launching him from barrier to barrier. Ciampa has snapped. The referee tries to break it up but Ciampa continues to manhandle Theory at the bottom of the ramp as fans cheer him on. Ciampa storms up the ramp and to the back as the referee checks on Theory.

– We see Chelsea Green backstage doing a photo shoot. Robert Stone appears to instruct the photographer. The Robert Stone Brand will relaunch tonight. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and we get a video package with Finn Balor, with a few visuals from his “Takeover: Portland” win over Johnny Gargano. Balor says wait until we see his next move next week.

Raul Mendoza and Joaquin Wilde vs. The Grizzled Young Veterans

We go to the ring and out first comes Raul Mendoza. Joaquin Wilde is out next. They meet on the ramp and head to the ring together. Out next are The Grizzled Young Veterans – James Drake and Zack Gibson.

Gibson and Wilde go at it as we get the bell. Gibson takes control and in comes Drake. Drake and Wilde trade holds now. They run the ropes and Wilde with a scissors takedown. Drake with a drop toe hold. Wilde rolls Drake up for a 2 count. Gibson tags in and they double team Wilde. Gibson works Wilde over with punches and kicks. Drake tags back in for another double team. Drake keeps control and sends Wilde to the floor after a Pendulum backbreaker. Wilde gets double teamed on the floor again for some boos.

The Grizzled Young Vets with more quick tags and double teaming. Gibson slams Drake on top of Wilde for a 2 count. Drake and Gibson keep control until Wilde hits a moonsault into a DDT. Mendoza finally gets the hot tag. Mendoza unloads on both opponents. Mendoza and Gibson go at it now.

Mendoza with a springboard missile dropkick. Gibson counters with offense of his own. Gibson with a big suplex for a 2 count. Drake comes back in and kicks Wilde off the apron. Gibson comes back in for more double teaming. They end up hitting the Ticket to Mayhem for the pin to win.

Winners: James Drake and Zack Gibson

– After the match, Gibson takes the mic and cuts a heel promo. He says this is the land of the free and home of the brave, but it’s really the land of the neck-beard and home of the ignorant. He goes on about how the Grizzled Young Veterans have come to NXT to take over, and will soon be known as #1 in the world. We go to commercial.

– Back from the break and we get a plug for NXT UK “Takeover: Dublin” on April 26.

– We go to the ring and out come the new NXT Tag Team Champions Matt Riddle and Pete Dunne – The BroserWeights. They go through the crowd and celebrate with fans before entering the ring. Fans chant “BroserWeights!” as Riddle takes the mic and opens with a “Bro!” for everyone.

Riddle asks where their golf cart is and Dunne says Riddle got it impounded. Dunne says all that matters i that they’re the new NXT Tag Team Champions. Fans chant “you deserve it!” now. Riddle says the celebration continues. Riddle talks about how they partied hard in Portland, even Stallion Pete. Riddle jokes that Stallion Cup, the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic Cup trophy, partied too hard and has been suspended for 30 days because he failed a WWE Wellness Policy. He laughs and says that’s a thing around here. The music interrupts and out comes Danny Burch and Oney Lorcan for this non-title match.

The BroserWeights vs. Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch

The bell rings and Pete Dunne starts off with Danny Burch. Dunne goes to work on the arm. They tangle and Dunne takes Burch down, working on the leg now. Burch fights free and they lock up with a test of strength. They tangle some more, down and back up as fans applaud them. Riddle and Lorcan tag in now.

Riddle ends up hitting a gutwrench suplex early on. He holds it and does another as Dunne does the same move at the same time to Burch as he comes in. Dunne and Riddle team up to clear the ring and stand tall together as we go back to commercial.

Back from the break and Lorcan has Riddle on the mat. Lorcan with a single-leg Crab and another hold in the middle of the ring. Riddle rocks Lorcan with a knee but Burch comes in. Dunne tags in and levels Burch. Dunne launches Burch and goes to the top, delivering a finger stomp from the top. Dunne with a roundhouse kick and a suplex into an armbar attempt. Burch grabs his arm and resists. Dunne grabs the fingers and bends them back. Dunne get rolled up for a 2 count.

More back and forth now. Riddle tags in and rocks Burch with a kick as Dunne also kicks him. Riddle comes in and drops Burch on his head but Lorcan makes the save and breaks the pin up. Lorcan sends Dunne to the floor and then uppercuts him to the floor. Riddle with a Ripcord knee to Lorcan but Burch comes from behind. Riddle unloads on him with strikes. Burch with more offense to Riddle now but Riddle kicks out. Burch goes right into a Crossface. Dunne runs in but Lorcan stops him. Dunne takes Lorcan down, then kicks Burch to break the submission on Riddle. All four are down now.

Riddle and Burch trade more stiff offense now. Dunne comes in with an enziguri to Burch. Lorcan tags in and goes at it with Dunne, nailing a huge uppercut. Lorcan with a running Blockbuster to Dunne for a big pop as he yells out. Dunne counters Lorcan and snaps his fingers back for a pop. Riddle tags in and they end up hitting the Riddle End, the knee strike and Bitter End combo. Riddle covers for the pin to win.

Winners: The BroserWeights

– After the match, Dunne and Riddle celebrate and raise the titles as Riddle’s music hits. We go to replays. We come back to the champs heading through the crowd, continuing their celebration with fans.

– The Undisputed Era is backstage. They are here to help him in the main event but he says tonight he needs to do this for himself. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and The Forgotten Sons are backstage – Wesley Blake, Steve Cutler, Jaxson Ryker. They’re not happy with the earlier threat from The Grizzled Young Veterans, and issue a warning of their own to the NXT UK Superstars.

Keith Lee vs. Kona Reeves

We go back to the ring and out comes NXT North American Champion Keith Lee for a non-title match. Mauro shows us footage from Lee’s WWE Backstage debut from last night’s episode on FS1. Lee enters the ring and fans chant for him. Lee takes the mic to discuss his rubber match win over Dominik Dijakovic at “Takeover: Portland” but before he can get a word out, the music interrupts and out comes Kona Reeves.

Reeves enters the ring and asks for a mic, but turns around as Lee immediately knocks him out with a Pounce. Lee tell the referee he can ring the bell. Reeves tries to put up a fight but Lee manhandles him for a second and hits the Big Bang Catastrophe to get the pin and win the easy squash.

Winner: Keith Lee

– After the match, Lee stands tall as we go to replays. Dominik Dijakovic is in the ring now. Dijakovic says he’s sorry but he’s not ready to move on yet. Dijakovic says they both know he had Lee defeated at Takeover. He says the top rope Spanish Fly was supposed to finish Lee but it didn’t, it just finished his lower back. He goes on about if this and if that. Lee says all he’s hearing is ifs and excuses. Lee says the fact is he won and he is champion. He raises the title and fans pop. Lee goes on and fans chant “fight forever!” now. Lee says he’s always up for a challenge and if Dijakovic can talk William Regal into it, then they can fight forever. Lee tosses the mic and exits the ring as his music hits.

Kayden Carter vs. Chelsea Green

Back from the break and out comes Kayden Carter to the ring first. Robert Stone is out next to the stage, representing The Robert Stone Brand for their relaunch. Stone introduces Chelsea Green and calls her the face of the NXT women’s division.

The bell rings and Carter goes to attack. Green tries to slam her but Carter rolls her up for a close 2 count right away. Carter mounts offense now as Stone watches from ringside. Carter wins the exchange and then rolls Green into a move but can’t get the pin. Carter with more offense for another pin attempt. Carter goes for a move in the corner but she slips on the second rope and falls. Green takes advantage and gets the upperhand for a 2 count.

Green with several knees to the gut now. Green drops Carter with a knee to the jaw. Green with a close 2 count as Stone looks on with all smiles. Green with a Camel Clutch in the middle of the ring now. Green keeps control and slingshots Carter’s neck under the middle rope for another close pin attempt. They go on until Bianca Belair suddenly hits the ring, taking a mic and standing tall, almost daring anyone to deny her this TV time.

Belair takes the mic and sends a message to Charlotte Flair. Belair doesn’t care when or where it is, she’s going to whoop Flair’s ass. Belair leaves and Green tries to take advantage with a roll-up but Carter kicks out at 2. More back and forth on the mat. Carter drops Green with a big strike. Green rolls to the floor to regroup with Stone but Carter brings her back in the ring anyway. Stone grabs Carter’s leg and trips her, causing her to fall on her face while the referee isn’t looking. Green capitalizes and nails the Unprettier on Carter for the pin to win.

Winner: Chelsea Green

– After the match, The Robert Stone Brand celebrates as the music hits.

– The Velveteen Dream is backstage. We go to commercial.

– Back from the break and Tommaso Ciampa vs. Austin Theory is announced for next week. Finn Balor will also be here next week.

The Velveteen Dream vs. Roderick Strong

We go to the ring for tonight’s main event and out first comes The Velveteen Dream for his first match since October.

Dream mouths “hey Maria” to Strong’s wife Marina Shafir as the mind games are already being played. Out next comes Roderick Strong by himself. The bell rings and Dream goes right to the floor to show off some. He comes right back in and they go at it. Strong retreats to the floor and Dream taunts him from the ring. Strong comes up the steps but Dream swings his belt, missing Strong. The referee warns him. Strong comes in and goes for a takedown. Dream gets back up and they tangle some more, going into the ropes. Dream goes back to the floor and shows off, infuriating Strong some more for all the stalling.

Strong chases Dream back in the ring and Dream dropkicks him. Dream unloads in the corner now Dream whips Strong hard into the corner and he goes down. Dream rocks Strong and delivers big chops in the corners. Strong with a cheap shot to the eyes. Strong turns it around with big chops of his own in the corner. Strong with more strikes to drop Dream. Dream tangles but Strong hits a backbreaker. Dream rolls to the floor to regroup as the referee checks on him.

Dream limps around but here comes Strong. Dream explodes at him and takes him down on the floor. Strong sends Dream back-first into the apron. Strong breaks the count and goes back to work on Dream but Dream fights him off. Dream sends Strong into the ring steps and we go back to commercial.

Back from the break and Strong has Dream grounded in the middle of the ring with a headlock. Fans rally for Dream as he starts fighting up and out. Dream with a back-drop to counter Strong. Dream rocks Strong with strikes to fight him of. They tangle in the corner and collide, both going down. More back and forth now. They trade more big strikes and Dream drops Strong for a pop.

Dream blocks a backbreaker and nails one of his own. Dream blocks a back-drop but Strong counters a move with a strike to the jaw. Dream comes right back with a right hand and a DDT in the middle of the ring. Strong still kicks out at 2. Dream goes to the top as fans rally for him. Dream with the double ax handle. Dream with chops and punches. Dream with more offense but Strong turns it around with a shot to the back. Dream ends up getting launches onto the top of the ring post, ribs and lower area hitting on the exposed part of the steel. Strong climbs up from behind but Dream resists. Dream powers up with Strong in a Fireman’s Carry on the top. Strongfights out. Strong drops Dream over the top turnbuckle with a backbreaker. Dream still kicks out at 2.

More back and forth in the middle of the ring. Strong with a big double underhook suplex in the middle of the ring for another close 2 count. Strong with a Stronghold in the middle of the ring as the referee checks on Dream. Fans do dueling chants. Dream crawls in the hold and finally gets the bottom rope to break it. Strong goes for another hold but Dream kicks him over the top rope to the floor.

Strong gets in and fights back in. Dream kicks out of a roll-up, then rocks Strong in the mouth. Dream goes on and kicks Strong in the mouth. They unload on each other with strikes while down on the mat. They get up and Dream walks into two big boots to go back down. Strong jumps right into a superkick after more strikes between the two. Dream immediately goes into the Dream Valley Driver. Strong is down now. Dream rips off the tights he’s been wrestling in tonight, and reveals another pair of tights with Marina Shafir’s face painted on the front of them. Dream goes to the top but turns and jumps to take out Adam Cole, Kyle O’Reilly and Bobby Fish at ringside instead as they have just ran out. He takes them down and comes back in to tangle with Strong. Dream goes right into the Dream Valley Driver for the pin to win.

Winner: The Velveteen Dream

– After the match, The Undisputed Era immediately hits the ring to triple team Dream. They take turns destroying Dream and hitting finishers. Strong recovers and joins them. The Undisputed Era poses over Dream in the middle of the ring as NXT goes off the air.

