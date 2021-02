2/17/20 WWE Raw Viewership

RAW: 2.44 million — Bryan Alvarez (@bryanalvarez) February 19, 2020

Last week:

Monday Night Raw pulled in 2,337,000 viewers.

Hour one did 2,396,000 viewers, followed by 2,411,000 viewers in the second hour, and then 2,204,000 viewers in the third and final hour.

Raw was #1, #2, and #3 in the top 50 cable chart among the 18-49 demographic and #8 in overall viewership for the night on cable trailing only news shows.

(Ratings credit: Showbuzzdaily.com)