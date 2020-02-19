2/19/20 AEW Dynamite Recap

Excalibur, Jim Ross, and Tony Schiavone are on commentary from Atlanta, Georgia.

#1 Contender’s (AEW World Tag Team Championship) Battle Royal: The Young Bucks (Matt Jackson and Nick Jackson) vs. Jurassic Express (Jungle Boy and Luchasaurus) vs. The Butcher and The Blade (w/The Bunny) vs. #STRONGHEARTS (CIMA and T-Hawk) vs. Best Friends (Chuck Taylor and Trent) (w/Orange Cassidy) vs. The Dark Order (Alex Reynolds and John Silver) (w/the rest of The Dark Order) vs. The Hybrid2 (Angelico and Jack Evans) vs. Private Party (Isiah Kassidy and Marq Quen) vs. Santana and Ortiz (w/Sammy Guevara) vs. SCU (Frankie Kazarian and Scorpio Sky)

All the guys begin to brawl and then Scorpio Sky dives onto everyone. Jack Evans tries to dive onto everyone, but they catch him and eliminate him. T-Hawk is tossed out next and then Reynolds and Silver finally join the match. The rest of the Dark Order appear at ringside and the spokesperson says it’s strange that Christopher Daniels isn’t with SCU and says The Exalted One is here. SCU is the first team fully eliminated, and then Reynolds and Silver are next. Santana and Ortiz are still on the floor, yet to enter the match, as the rest of the men continue to brawl. Santana and Ortiz finally get into the ring and then Luchasaurus eliminates CIMA to fully eliminate #STRONGHEARTS. Evil Uno offers CIMA a mask, and CIMA grabs it and walks away. Butcher sends Nick Jackson to the floor and takes down Jungle Boy. Luchasaurus and Butcher exchange shots and take each other down. Santana eliminates Quen and then he and Ortiz toss out Kassidy to fully eliminate Private Party.

Angelico is eliminated to fully eliminate The Hybrid2, and then Jungle Boy is tossed out. Luchasaurus is tossed out by a group to fully eliminate Jurassic Express. Butcher tosses out Taylor and then Orange Cassidy appears to save Trent from elimination. Matt Jackson and Trent eliminate Blade. Jackson and Trent beat down Santana, Ortiz, and Butcher, and share a hug. Butcher comes back and takes both of them down. Trent and Butcher battle on the apron and then Bunny low-blows Cassidy. Butcher knocks Trent to the floor to fully eliminate Best Friends. Matt Jackson spears Butcher to the floor to fully eliminate The Butcher and The Blade. Sammy Guevara shows up as Matt gets back into the ring. Guevara trips up Matt and then Santana and Ortiz drop Matt with the Street Sweeper. Matt holds onto the ropes and rolls back into the ring. He eliminates Ortiz with a superkick and delivers one to Guevara as well. Matt clotheslines Santana over the top rope for the final elimination.

Winners and number one contenders for the AEW World Tag Team Championship: The Young Bucks

Cody, Brandi Rhodes, and Pharaoh are shown arriving to the arena. Cody meets Wardlow in a Steel Cage Match in tonight’s main event. The announcers run down the rest of the card for the show, as well. Dr. Btitt Baker, D.M.D. joins the commentary team for the next match.

Match #2 – Singles Match: Kris Statlander vs. Shanna

Statlander applies a side headlock, but Shanna turns it into a wrist-lock. They exchange wrist-locks for a bit and then Statlander cartwheels around the ring and then takes Shanna down with a head-scissors take down. Statlander “boops” Shanna’s nose and then they exchange nose-pokes and shots to the face. Statlander delivers an elbow shot and then a chop. Statlander delivers an uppercut and an enzuigiri. Statlander goes for the cover, but Shanna kicks out as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, Statlander sends Shanna into the corner. Statlander delivers an uppercut and a knee to the face. Statlander delivers a power bomb and goes for the cover, but Shanna kicks out. Statlander goes up top, but Shanna cuts her off and kicks her in the back. Statlander hangs in the Tree of Woe, but Shanna delivers double knees from the top. Shanna goes for the cover, but Statlander kicks out. Shanna slams Statlander to the mat and goes for the cover again, but Statlander kicks out. Statlander comes back and slams Shanna with the Big Bang Theory and gets the pin fall.

Winner: Kris Statlander

A recap of Nyla Rose defeating Riho to become the AEW Women’s World Champion on last week’s Dynamite is shown. Schiavone comes to the stage to interview Rose. Rose says winning the title is justice, because she should have been the first champion and the highest paid woman in the locker room. Rose says the waiting made her hungry, and when she is hungry she “breaks bitches.” She says she broke Riho and displayed unbridled power. She says she is the queen bee and will only be a one-time champion, because no one can stand up to her and no one can beat her. Statlander comes to the stage and “boops” the title belt. Big Swole also comes out and gets in Rose’s face. Referees come out to separate all three before they brawl.

Footage of Jeff Cobb’s arrival in AEW from last week is shown.

Taz has replaced Schiavone on commentary for the next match.

Match #3 – Singles Match: Jon Moxley vs. Jeff Cobb

Before the match, Chris Jericho, Sammy Guevara, and Jake Hager present their tickets and sit at ringside. Cobb takes Moxley down with a dropkick and keeps the offense going on the outside. Cobb tosses Moxley back into the ring, but Moxley comes back with a low dropkick and then drops Cobb with a clothesline from the apron. Moxley delivers a few chops and tosses Cobb back into the ring. Cobb comes back and knocks Moxley to the mat and delivers an elbow shot. Cobb delivers a few headbutts, but Moxley comes back with chops. Cobb slams Moxley into the corner and applies a rear chin-lock. Moxley comes back with knees to the midsection, but Cobb sends him to the apron and then to the floor as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, Moxley delivers a few elbows to Cobb. Cobb grabs Moxley and goes for Tour of the Islanders, but Moxley gets free and attacks Cobbs’ knee. Moxley wraps Cobb’s knee around the ring post a few times, but Cobb comes back and slams Moxley to the mat. Cobb goes for the cover, but pulls Moxley up at two. Cobb goes for a clothesline, but Moxley ducks and applies a sleeper hold. Cobb gets free, but Moxley drops him to the mat and applies a heel hook. Cobb gets to the floor, but Moxley comes off the top. Cobb catches him and suplexes him to the floor. Cobb gets Moxley back into the ring and slams him into the corner and then to the mat. Cobb goes for the cover, but Moxley kicks out. Moxley comes back with a few knee strikes, but Cobb dodges one and delivers a German suplex. Moxley gets back up and drops Cobb with a clothesline. They exchange shots and then Cobb sends Moxley to the apron. Cobb gets Moxley back into the ring, but Moxley rolls him up for the pin fall.

Winner: Jon Moxley

-After the match, Jericho, Guevara, and Hager rush the ring and beat Moxley down. Dustin Rhodes rushes the ring, but the numbers catch up with him. Darby Allin returns and gets into the ring. He hits the Inner Circle with his skateboard. Cobb grabs him, but Allin lands on his feet and Moxley drops Cobb with the Paradigm Shift. Allin goes after Guevara and Rhodes goes after Hager on the outside. Moxley and Jericho brawl in the ring, but Jericho escapes. Allin gets back into the ring and stands with Moxley as Jericho and Guevara stare back from the ramp.

Match #4 – AEW World Tag Team Championship Match: Adam Page and Kenny Omega (c) vs. Lucha Brothers (Pentagon Jr. and Rey Fenix)

Page and Fenix start the match. Page eventually kicks Fenix in the face and slams him in the corner. Omega tags in and he and Page double team Fenix for a bit. Omega drops Fenix with a Crusher and goes for the cover, but Fenix kicks out. Omega delivers a back-breaker and Page tags back in. Fenix comes back with a series of chops, but Page drops him to the mat. Page tosses Fenix to the mat and goes for the cover, but Pentagon breaks it up. Omega tags in and sends Pentagon to the floor and then he and Page double team Fenix with moonsaults. Page knocks Pentagon to the floor and Omega goes for the cover, but Fenix kicks out. Fenix comes back and tags in Pentagon as he delivers elbows to Page. Lucha Brothers chop Omega and Page in the corners and then deliver kicks to them. Fenix takes Page down and then Pentagon kicks Omega in the face. Fenix launches Pentagon into Omega and then kicks him in the face himself as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, Lucha Brothers are in control, but Omega fights back with chops. Omega drops Pentagon with a DDT and tags in Page. Page delivers an elbow to Pentagon in the corner and then delivers a series of shots. Page drops Pentagon with a shoulder tackle and then kicks Fenix to the floor. Page tosses Pentagon across the ring and takes out Fenix with a dive on the floor. Page clotheslines Pentagon in the ring and goes for the cover, but Pentagon kicks out. Omega tags back in and he and Page double team Pentagon. Fenix gets involved and the Lucha Brothers take control. Fenix drops Page with a Cutter and Pentagon drops Omega with a Destroyer. Omega and Pentagon brawl on the apron and then Fenix kicks Omega in the face. Pentagon goes for the package pile driver, but Omega counters. Fenix takes Omega to the floor with a hurricanrana, but Page takes out Fenix. Page tosses Omega back into the ring and tags in. Page drops Pentagon with a discus lariat and goes for the cover, but Pentagon kicks out.

Pentagon comes back and takes Page out with a Slingblade, but Omega and Page double team Pentagon. Omega grabs Fenix, but Fenix moves and Page drops Omega with the Buckshot Lariat. Page gets sent to the floor an Fenix takes him out with a dive. Pentagon slams Omega to the mat and goes for the cover, but Omega kicks out. Omega drops Pentagon with a snap dragon suplex and then delivers a V Trigger to Fenix. Omega slams Fenix with a Tiger Driver 98 and goes for the cover, but Fenix kicks out. Page tags in and he and Omega hit the V Trigger/Buckshot Lariat combo and Page gets the pin fall on Fenix.

Winners and still AEW World Tag Team Champions: Adam Page and Kenny Omega

-After the match, The Young Bucks come to the ring to celebrate, but Page leaves and drinks beer with the crowd.

A video airs of The Young Bucks, Kenny Omega, Chris Jericho, Brandi Rhodes, and Cody being presented with the first, official AEW action figures.

Next week: Omega vs. PAC in a 30-Minute Iron Man Match. Also, Best Friends vs. The Butcher and The Blade. Omega and Page vs. The Young Bucks is official for Revolution.

A video package for the ongoing feud between Cody and MJF is shown.

Match #5 – Steel Cage Match; if Cody wins, he gets a match against MJF at Revolution: Cody (w/Arn Anderson and Brandi Rhodes) vs. Wardlow (w/MJF)

Cody applies a side headlock, but Wardlow tosses him away. Cody delivers an uppercut, but Wardlow comes back with an elbow shot. Cody connects with the Disaster Kick and delivers a series of shots in the corner. Cody comes off the ropes, but Wardlow drops him with a clothesline. Wardlow slams Cody into the cage a few times as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, Cody is busted open. Wardlow slams Cody to the mat and then sets up for a suplex, but Cody counters and slams Wardlow to the mat. Cody connects with the Cody Cutter and delivers a series of shots in the corner. Cody tries to slam Wardlow into the cage, but Wardlow counters with a low-blow. Wardlow slams Cody to the match with the F-10 and then slams him into the cage. The door opens, but there is no escape in the match. Anderson slams the door into MJF’s face and Wardlow drags Cody back into the ring. Cody delivers a few clotheslines and finally drops Wardlow. Cody slams Wardlow into the cage and delivers a power slam. Cody goes for the cover, but Wardlow kicks out. Cody goes up top, but Wardlow cuts him off with a right hand. Wardlow throws Cody into the cage and connects with a senton. Wardlow goes for the cover, but Cody kicks out. Wardlow puts on MJF’s diamond ring, but Cody delivers a low-blow. Cody grabs the ring and then Brandi hits MJF with a chair. MJF gets in her face, but Anderson throws him over the barricade.

Cody drops Wardlow with Cross Rhodes and goes for the cover, but Wardlow kicks out. Cody climbs to the top of the cage and connects with a moonsault on Wardlow and gets the pin fall.

Winner: Cody