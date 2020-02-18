WWE superstar celebrates being six months sober

Feb 18, 2020 - by Steve Gerweck
Alicia Fox Celebrates Being Six Months Sober
Happy Six months #recovery to me! 🤘🏾💕 #speechless and still growing! Recovery and addiction challenge forms of #norm 🧘🏾♂️ but who’s want to mature to ‘normal’ anyway!? 💓 keep EXPANDING (OK…. Now that’s a complete thought 🥰😂🤔💭)
