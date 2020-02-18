WWE Network adds 10 more classic ECW Supershows from the 90s

The WWE Network has added 10 ECW Supershows from between 1993 and 1995, adding more than 20 hours of content. These shows were never uploaded on the WWE Network before.

The full-length shows go back to the Eastern Championship Wrestling days, before the E in ECW was changed to Extreme. Superstars featured in these 10 shows include Eddie Guerrero, Dean Malenko, Terry Funk, Cactus Jack, Sandman, Raven, Francine and more!

The 10 shows are Super Summer Sizzler (1993), Ultra Clash (1993), Heat Wave (1994), Tag Wars (1994), Double Tables (1995), Return of the Funker (1995), Hostile City Showdown (1995), Enter the Sandman (1995), Barbed Wire, Hoodies and Chokeslams (1995), and ECW Heat Wave (1995).

They are all available under the In-Ring section and ECW Supershows category on the WWE Network.