Velvet Sky, who is on hiatus from Ring of Honor, provided an updated on Twitter:

Still dealing with different health issues. Exhausted from it. This is not easy, at all. My faith in the Lord WILL bring me through this. He hears my prayers and will deliver me to health once again. Thank you all for your well wishes. Lots of prayers needed. 🙏🏼💜

— ✨Velvet Sky✨ (@VelVelHoller) February 18, 2020