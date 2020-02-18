The coronavirus is hitting Stardom

STARDOM BECOMES FIRST MAJOR PROMOTION TO CANCEL EVENTS DUE TO CORONAVIRUS

STARDOM announced that they will not hold the events that they had scheduled to run from 2/20/20 to 3/14/20 due to concerns over the coronavirus spreading at shows among fans, talent and crew.

Tickets will be refunded.

The 3/8/20 show at Korakuen Hall will take place as scheduled but with no fans allowed to attend.

So far nearly 1,900 people have died from the virus and over 70,000 are said to be infected throughout the world