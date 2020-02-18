Sasha Banks Posts Cryptic Tweet

Feb 18, 2020 - by Steve Gerweck

WWE Superstar Sasha Banks shared an interesting poll on her Twitter account today. She wrote on her Twitter, “Should I wrestle this week or sit on my bus and tweet?” You can see that tweet below.

As noted, Banks has recently been off TV due to an ankle injury. Also, she’s reportedly filmed scenes for Season 2 of The Mandalorian, which is slated to debut later this fall.

