Rumored name for the WWE hall of fame
Seems like the British Bulldog will FINLLY be entering the WWE Hall of Fame this year. 🇬🇧
Meltzer reported it last night and when you add in the Smith's recent visit to Stamford, it seems legit. I'm delighted!
— Alex McCarthy (@AlexM_talkSPORT) February 18, 2020
VIDEO: @davemeltzerWON reports that The British Bulldog will be entering the WWE Hall of Fame this year. He also gives his thoughts on this past weekend’s RevPro High Stakes event. https://t.co/3gcblvAbXZ pic.twitter.com/JF5gqY4dzv
— Wrestling Observer (@WONF4W) February 18, 2020