On Booker T’s Hall of Fame podcast, MVP was asked if he’d be once again be seen more on WWE television and this is what he had to say:

“I’m going to go ahead and give you a scoop. Whether or not I’ll be seen on WWE television more has yet to be seen, because I don’t make those decisions. But I would definitely make myself available for an on-screen role in some capacity, but I’ll be joining the team as a backstage producer soon.”