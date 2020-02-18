Eve Torres claims she was forcefully grabbed by President Trump

In a post on her Instagram account for President’s Day, former WWE Superstar and Divas champion Eve Torres-Gracie shared an account of a time when current United States President Donald Trump “forcefully” grabbed her during a photo op. The alleged incident took place in June 22, 2009 in Green Bay Wisconsin. At this time, WWE Hall of Famer Donald Trump appeared in WWE as the “new owner of Monday Night Raw.”

The Green Bay Press Gazette reports that after Trump landed at the Green Bay Austin Straubel International Airport, six of the then WWE Divas greeted Trump for a press event. In her account, Torres noted that “very few have grabbed me and pulled me in as forcefully as he did without knowing me.” Eve Torres wrote the following on the incident:

“Happy Presidents Day. I look forward to having a president who doesn’t grope or objectify women. I have taken pictures with thousands of men at military bases, at WWE events, and signings, and very few have grabbed me and pulled me in as forcefully as he did without knowing me. Of course, at the time I believed it was my job to be eye candy in a photo for this supposed billionaire, and play along. It is actually hard for me to see that photo because it reminds me of my beliefs about my worth at the time. Swipe to see what I mean. Swipe again for a brush up on Creepy Hug Defenses including the Inappropriate Photo Squeeze. ?PS The pregnancy announcement is old so no I’m not pregnant again. Also, this was scary for me to post but it’s been on my mind. We haven’t forgotten about your p+$$y grabbing, Mr. President.”