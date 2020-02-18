Cody on transphobic response to Nyla Rose’s win, Shamrock praises Orton

Cody on transphobic response to Nyla Rose's win.

When it comes to media members, he says don't give them attention.

"Don't hit the ball back."

"Nyla Rose won the women's championship because she's the best woman in AEW".

"It's 2020, everybody should love everybody."

— Kristen Ashly (@KristenAshly) February 18, 2020