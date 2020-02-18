Cody on transphobic response to Nyla Rose’s win, Shamrock praises Orton
Cody on transphobic response to Nyla Rose's win.
When it comes to media members, he says don't give them attention.
"Don't hit the ball back."
"Nyla Rose won the women's championship because she's the best woman in AEW".
"It's 2020, everybody should love everybody."
👏👏👏
Randy Orton is a unbelievable wrestler & I have no idea how he is not carrying the belt, He would be a guy I would love to challenge as I know I would have to be at my best
