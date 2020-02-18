AEW Pulls Darby Allin and Sammy Guevara from WrestleCon

As previously reported, it was reported that All Elite Wrestling (AEW) was pulling talent from April’s WrestleCon, while some stars are still currently advertised for signings at the convention. For clarification, WrestleCon has an online Google document listed on the event’s official website with more information on AEW stars who will no longer be appearing at the event.

According to the document, Darby Allin’s appearance at WrestleCon was “cancelled” by the promotion. It also states, “Cancelled on 02/12/20 by AEW.” The same description was listed for Sammy Guevara, whose appearance was also cancelled on February 12.

As of now, Jon Moxley, Kenny Omega, and Chris Jericho are all still listed for appearances at WrestleCon. Dave Meltzer was asked about the topic on today’s Wrestling Observer Radio, and he is unsure why AEW is pulling talent for the event but still allowing talents such as Jericho, Moxley, and Omega to remain scheduled for their WrestleCon signing events.

As noted, WWrestleCon posted the following tweet last December when asked if AEW talent will be appearing at this year’s show:

“I’ll share the answer that was given to us by AEW. Talent will be permitted to do autos/photo ops, but will NOT be allowed to wrestle (even the non exclusive talents). My guess is that some “top” guys won’t appear due to self-motivated reasons and are boycotting that weekend.”