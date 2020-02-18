AEW News and Notes

A few news and notes from Cody’s conference call…

– Talking about attracting free agents, Cody says the doors are open. Reiterates they are a “bell to bell company”, so that comes first.

– Jeff Cobb and AEW are still in a “gestation” stage with a longer deal. Cody doesn’t want AEW to impede with what he wants to do in his career. They have no blanket contracts and everyone’s is different. He’s signed for more dates, but he needs to keep it vague.

– Cody says during the time between Double or Nothing in May and Dynamite the following Wednesday the company will “load things up” with AEW events in Las Vegas to keep fans busy.

– Cody tries to keep an open line of communication with the entire roster.

– For talent scouting, Cody said he and Taz want to take a trip to the NCAA wrestling finals. Mentions NFL Combine as well. Bucks are still combing the indie scene.

– Cody says women’s division is growing. He hears criticism and feedback and says it will take time. Hopes to see Swole emerge. Mentioned Baker and Rose. Says to be patient as they continue to work on it and make it stronger. Does well for viewers and merch.

– Cody says he’s taken a leadership/ownership role at a wrestling school called The Nightmare Factory and that Sadie Gibbs/Anthony Ogogo will be training there. States that it’s not affiliated with AEW other than him running it.

(credits: Ryan Satin, Sean Ross Sapp, and Wrestling Observer)