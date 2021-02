WWE Supershow Live Event Results – February 16, 2020 – Kennewick, Washington

1. WWE Universal Championship Match

The Fiend (c) defeated The Miz

2. Mixed Tag Team Match

Liv Morgan and Rusev defeated Lana and Bobby Lashley

3. Big E defeated John Morrison

4. WWE Raw Women’s Championship Match

Becky Lynch (c) defeated Asuka

5. Six-Man Tag Team Match

AOP and Murphy (w/Seth Rollins) defeated Ricochet and The Street Profits

6. Drew McIntyre defeated Seth Rollins

7. Lacey Evans defeated Bayley

8. Roman Reigns defeated King Corbin