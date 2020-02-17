Who made the call to book Ripley vs. Charlotte at Wrestlemania?

Triple H reveals that it was Vince McMahon’s call to have Charlotte face Rhea Ripley at Wrestlemania:

“I believe that this was just a decision from Vince’s part on understanding the other stories for the women. To me, you have opportunities where you look in a moment in time and ask is Charlotte going after Bayley and Sasha Banks [on SmackDown], does she come after Becky Lynch [on Raw]. You’ve seen that before and we’re looking into something fresh and you see that with Shayna Baszler going after Becky Lynch and you see that in different ways on SmackDown with where they’re going. So this was a way for Charlotte Flair needing to be in that big, epic role. I think it really had me. I believe that this was just a decision from Vince’s part on understanding the other stories for the women. To me, nothing more to do with that. It’s good storytelling and that’s what the goal is here, good storytelling across the board,” Triple H said.