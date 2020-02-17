Tag Team title match announced for ROH 18th Anniversary PPV

Feb 17, 2020 - by Steve Gerweck
View this post on Instagram
ROH World Tag Team Championship match signed for ROH’s 18th Anniversary PPV March 13th at Sam’s Town Live in Las Vegas! @jonathangresham @thelethaljay vs @theflipgordon @martyscurll 🎟Tickets: ROHTICKETS.COM Streaming live for #HonorClub
A post shared by Ring of Honor Wrestling (@ringofhonor) on Feb 17, 2020 at 9:09am PST
ROH World Tag Team Championship match signed for ROH’s 18th Anniversary PPV March 13th at Sam’s Town Live in Las Vegas! @jonathangresham @thelethaljay vs @theflipgordon @martyscurll 🎟Tickets: ROHTICKETS.COM Streaming live for #HonorClub
A post shared by Ring of Honor Wrestling (@ringofhonor) on Feb 17, 2020 at 9:09am PST
Post Category: News Tags: ROH
Name (required)
Mail (required)
Website