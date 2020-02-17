Maria Manic Says She Was Concussed by Bully Ray

Maria Manic says that she suffered a concussion during her spot with Bully Ray at ROH Free Enterprise, and says Bully never checked on her to see if she was okay after the match. Manic posted a video to her YouTube account detailing her situation, and said that during the show earlier this month she suffered a concussion when her head hit the table that Bully powerbombed her through.

Bully has not yet responded to Manic’s comments, nor has ROH. You can check out the full video below, as well as a transcript of some of her comments:

On her physical condition: “I wanted to address a couple of things. With everything going on, I haven’t really gotten a chance to even think about it. I wasn’t planning on really telling anyone, but it was made public. No need to hide anything. I do have a concussion right now. I’m fine. I’ve had concussions before. Concussions don’t work like people think they do, it’s, you know, it’s not like you’re paralyzed or can’t do anything, I’m fine. I can carry out everyday activities very easily. And I’m not in pain either. A concussion just impairs little things you do, but it doesn’t take you out. When I went through that table, I slammed the back of my head. I don’t know what I hit the back of my head on, I don’t really remember anything after that. I was laying there, I don’t know how long I laid there. But I guess when I went down I smacked my head. And I’ve been through a lot of tables and never had an issue like that. Then again, Bully is a pretty big man so, I don’t know if it was the force. I don’t want to think that anything was intentional. But you know, like I said I never hit my head like that before. [I’m] usually pretty good with protecting myself.”

On Bully not checking on her: “What I’m upset about is not the injury; like I said, I’ll be fine. And they are pretty strict about the concussion s**t now. So I’m going to have to get some sort of clearance before I get in the ring again. Hopefully it won’t be too long. I’m just chilling right now, focusing on my workouts, focusing on my boxing, focusing on stuff I can do that’ll help me with wrestling without being in the ring … Back to the truth that sometimes I’m afraid to talk about. There’s kind of like this — I don’t want to get too much into the wrestling business and secrets behind it. There’s a mutual respect where you check on people, whether you like them or not, whatever your personal relationship is.

“And I’ll be honest, Bully is the only guy I’ve met in the wrestling business that’s — he’s not a gimmick, he’s not a character. Who he is is who he is, and at the end of the day, I respect him for being pretty blunt about that. He doesn’t sugarcoat s**t, he doesn’t kiss ass, he’s kind of an a**hole. He is an a**hole. But you know what? He’s real with it and I do respect that. But you know, regardless of any of that I would like to think that if you know that I’m hurt, whether you had anything to do with it or not. I would think that you would check up on me and make sure I’m good. I don’t remember too much of that night, going home and whatnot. I didn’t drive that night, I think Ted drove. From what I remember, he [Bully] never came up and made sure I was okay. Not once. You have my number, and I never got a call. I was expecting something and the next week after that, not one thing. It’s a little upsetting. Because for all you know, I could be really messed up in my head.”