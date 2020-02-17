Jeff Jarrett Praises Elias, Says He Has a ‘Huge Upside’

Jeff Jarrett spoke with Metro for a new interview and had good things to say about Elias. You can see highlights from the interview below and the full piece at this link:

On Elias’ future: “He’s got a huge upside. His injury last year was unfortunate, because he was really starting to get on a roll. He’s got something that you can’t teach, that you can’t coach, that you can’t manufacture. He’s got a unique set of skills. He’s got an aura about him, a charisma about him that’s very unique. The fact that he can play, and sing, and wrestle, and write music, and tie it all together – it makes him a very entertaining character.”

On his WWE return at last year’s Royal Rumble: “It was a lot of fun, and what a way to return – that surprise spot in Royal Rumble is always a lot of fun, and obviously Edge returning this year in Houston was incredible. In the Royal Rumble, that match in and of itself is 30 entrants. When they’re coming out, you don’t know who, you don’t know in what order. Yeah, there was a lot of components in that match so it was a lot of fun. I’m very happy with the way it turned out!”