Charlotte Flair attacks Rhea Ripley at Takeover and accepts WrestleMania challenge

Charlotte Flair attacked NXT champion Rhea Ripley yesterday at Takeover: Portland and then accepted her WrestleMania challenge.

Ripley had just beaten Bianca Belair to retain the gold but her celebration did not last long as the 10-time women’s champ crashed the party by attacking her from behind. Flair then got a microphone and said she thought about it…”and I’ll see you at WrestleMania” to a big pop from the crowd. Flair then held up the NXT Women’s title and dropped it on Ripley who had just taken the Natural Selection.

But Flair was not ready yet. As soon as she exited the ring, Charlotte attacked Bianca Belair, sending her through the steel steps.

Ripley vs Flair is the second official match on the WrestleMania card and the first time that an NXT title will be defended at WrestleMania.