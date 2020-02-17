AS I SEE IT February 17: NJPW returns to MSG, but will the “Forbidden Door” get in the way?

AS I SEE IT

Bob Magee

Pro Wrestling: Between the Sheets

http://pwbts.com

https://www.facebook.com/PWBTS2018

New Japan Pro Wrestling is returning to Madison Square Garden on Saturday, August 22 with a show titled Wrestle Dynasty. No ticket information has yet been made public.

Last year, New Japan Pro Wrestling co-promoted G1 Supercard at MSG in cooperation with Ring of Honor the Saturday of WrestleMania weekend, headlined by Kazuchika Okada defeating Jay White for the IWGP Championship. G1 Supercard was historic, as it was the first non-WWE/WWWF/WWF show at MSG in nearly 50 years.

There are many major differences from the situation last year.

First, WrestleDynasty won’t have the advantage of being able to piggyback from fly-ins for Wrestlemania and the associated independent shows and conventions; with the same type of people 215 miles away in Boston for SummerSlam weekend. Wrestle Dynasty will run head to head against NXT TakeOver: Boston. The same weekend, TD Garden in Boston will host SmackDown the preceding Friday, then TakeOver, followed by SummerSlam the night after, and Raw the night after that.

While I know it’s been said by Dave Meltzer that the majority of tickets for G1 Supercard were sold to those from the New York tri-state area, he also said that the history of the New York area is that any new non-WWE company often sees a big drop in second show. So if this pattern holds… no fly-ins, plus a drop off from locals buying tickets, both of which will likely have a major effect.

Second, AEW’s ALL OUT and all the associated events will be held the following week in Chicago. Any fly-ins that didn’t do so the week before for Summer Slam but do attend ALL OUT, certainly won’t be doing Wrestle Dynasty.

Third, New Japan Pro Wrestling no longer has TV in the United States, after AXS TV was purchased by the parent company of IMPACT, which took NJPW off the air because they refused to enter into an co-operative agreement with IMPACT.

There are apparently very early talks between New Japan and VICELAND to air NJPW, although there would be a complication in that AXS TV directly negotiated with NJPW’s broadcaster on Japan, TV Asahi.

Fourth, it’s likely a significant portion of the crowd was drawn when tickets went on sale believing that the members of The Elite/Bullet Club would be on the show. Of course by show time Kenny Omega, The Young Bucks, and the rest of the Elite were no longer with New Japan.

Finally, there’s no mention of Ring of Honor participation in Wrestle Dynasty. While their talent roster isn’t what it once was, the TV clearances, which would provide at least some TV support. ROH does have a number of regional TV clearances from Sinclair’s newly purchased Fox Sports regional sports networks; Fox Sports Arizona, Fox Sports Detroit, Fox Sports Florida, Fox Sports Sun, Fox Sports North, Fox Sports Wisconsin, Fox Sports Ohio, SportsTime Ohio, Fox Sports South, Fox Sports Carolina, Fox Sports Tennessee, Fox Sports Southeast, Fox Sports Southwest, Fox Sports Oklahoma, Fox Sports New Orleans, Fox Sports Midwest, Fox Sports Kansas City, Fox Sports Indiana, Fox Sports San Diego, Fox Sports West, Prime Ticket…..AND most importantly, the YES Network in the New York tri-state area.

For whatever it may have been worth, ROH TV gave G1 Supercard publicity pre-show and aired G1 Supercard in the weeks after the show. While back in December 2019, NJPW President Harold Meij claimed the company still has a relationship with ROH, the fact it that it’s seemed that because NJPW is running its own shows, the ROH relationship isn’t what it used to be. The NJPW talent that ROH depended, perhaps too heavily on, during the Bullet Club days hasn’t been available as often. But for WrestleDynasty, it’d be in NJPW’s best interest to trade off some opening for Ring of Honor talent in exchange for advertising on ROH TV in the New York tri-state area. But no word as of now.

As a result, it’s clear that New Japan has announced Wrestle Dynasty without many of the advantages of G1 Supercard.

Add to those disadvantages is the “forbidden door”. As of this writing, Chris Jericho and Jon Moxley won’t be able to work Wrestle Dynasty because of the All Elite Wrestling non-compete in the United States, unless an agreement can be reached between AEW and NJPW. This non-compete was enforced on last year’s G1 Climax opener in Dallas, forcing NJPW to book him in B block of the G1 Climax tournament, and kept him out of the traditional multi-man tag match (one of which was held in Dallas), since every G1 entrant participates every show, even if their block isn’t featured.

Wrestle Dynasty will need to have the best lineup possible to draw a good crowd, let alone come close to selling out. The recent NJPW American tour did the lowest attendance of any they’ve held. Walkup was hurt when Kota Ibushi got a bad case of the flu, which turned into Mallory Weiss Syndrome, which is marked by a tear in the mucous membrane, or inner lining, where the esophagus meets the stomach and involves serious bleeding, likely due to vomiting caused by the flu.

Back at this year’s WrestleKingdom this January, Chris Jericho and Hiroshi Tanahashi seemed to be setting up a potential match, where he’d let Tanahashi challenge him for his AEW title if Tanahashi beat him at Wrestle Kingdom. During that weekend, Jericho said about New Japan and All Elite Wrestling: “The forbidden door is closed, but I don’t think it needs to be closed….and that everyone needed to get over their hurt feelings and egos and do business.”

Cody Rhodes agreed in a recent interview: ”People are talking a lot about a working relationship between the two, and then there was a show with Mox and Jericho on it. So here’s one of the largest stars on the brand, and here’s our world champion, clearly there is a relationship of some sorts.” He made the point that All Elite Wrestling “wants to feature the best wrestlers in the world, and so they have to keep their minds open to anything and everything. I don’t know what the future holds on that. I know they focus on their brand and we focus on ours, but I’ll take a phrase from Nick Jackson: We’re open for business…..you’ve got to to keep your mind and your eyes and your ears open to all that’s out there.”

The Young Bucks seemed to say otherwise “…That was just a rumor. Nothing is happening. I think [Chris] did that to get the internet to talk a bit more about the situation. The door has not opened up at all. We wish them luck in what they’re doing. A lot of our friends work in NJPW and if something came along, we’d be open, but nothing is happening right now.”

In his interview, Rhodes made the point that he’s more of a neutral party, and felt New Japan treated him very well because of his time in WWE. He appears much more open to AEW-NJPW cooperation. Omega and the Young Bucks obviously had a very different relationship. But Rhodes thinks what’s been reported about issues with NJPW and Kenny Omega and the Young Bucks may be overdone, saying: ”Nothing is forbidden. Everyone’s still got each other’s phone numbers, and everyone’s still in contact. I don’t think the bad blood is as bad as reported.”

So what is and isn’t possible is open to question….and that’s just on the part of The Elite. Tony Khan and New Japan management have more than a little to say as well.

Back during the Holidays…AEW did not acknowledge the Jericho-Tanahashi storyline. New Japan had it all over their website and social media as part of the Wrestle Kingdom build-up. All Elite did not mention it in their digital platforms per Tony Khan. It should be said though, that AEW hasn’t mentioned the titles of AAA, who they actively do work with (with the one exception of Kenny Omega’s AAA Mega Championship).

Cooperation between AEW and NJPW would benefit both companies. It would give NJPW badly needed exposure in the American market, as there would presumably be at least a couple of appearances by major NJPW talent on AEW Dynamite to build the matches at Wrestle Dynasty. AEW is getting heavy advertising support from TNT during NBA and Champions League European football telecasts, as well as through their broadcast day. NJPW could use even the smallest bit of that help.

Such a relationship could serve to assist New Japan with their future US shows by familiarizing fans with NJPW talent beyond the core US fan base they have. There are more than enough cities for both AEW to run regularly, and NJPW to run periodic tours without the two interfering with one another. Working with New Japan would give added legitimacy to AEW, which hasn’t been in business even a full year, and is still seen with jaded eyes by a certain segment of fans. If discussions could progress, talent like Jeff Cobb wouldn’t have to feel they have to make a choice about signing with AEW if they want to continue working for New Japan. In theory, he could come up with a deal similar to the ones Jericho and Moxley have.

But as of right now, the “forbidden door” is still closed. It’ll need to be re-opened for New Japan Pro Wrestling to be able to sell out MSG again.

Until next time…