AEW doing double header in Las Vegas with Double or Nothing and Dynamite

AEW will hold a double header at the MGM Grand Garden Arena as the fallout from Double or Nothing will also take place at the same location in Las Vegas on Wednesday, May 27.

Tickets for this Dynamite episode will go on sale this Friday, February 21 at Noon ET at AXS.COM and they start from $25.

Double Or Nothing this year has not sold out in one day unlike last year and there are still many tickets available although it’s likely that the show will be close to full by the time it comes around. Tickets for Double or Nothing are also available through AXS.COM.