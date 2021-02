Notes on Becky Lynch, Dolph Ziggler, Sheamus, and more

– The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports Tito Ortiz has been training at the WWE Performance Center.

– Interesting tweet by Dolph Ziggler…

cheers to the weekend pic.twitter.com/qKPxqDUxLu — Nic Nemeth (@HEELZiggler) February 15, 2020

– Sheamus on TV…