Card for Tonight’s WWE NXT “Takeover: Portland” Event
Tonight’s WWE NXT “Takeover: Portland” event will take place from the Moda Center in Portland, Oregon, and will air live on the WWE Network.
Remember to join us at 6:30pm ET for live coverage and updates, beginning with the Pre-show.
Below is the current “Takeover: Portland” card for tonight:
NXT Title Match
Tommaso Ciampa vs. Adam Cole (c)
NXT Women’s Title Match
Bianca Belair vs. Rhea Ripley (c)
NXT Tag Team Titles Match
The BroserWeights (Matt Riddle, Pete Dunne) vs. The Undisputed Era (Kyle O’Reilly, Bobby Fish) (c)
NXT North American Title Match
Dominik Dijakovic vs. Keith Lee (c)
Street Fight
Dakota Kai vs. Tegan Nox
Finn Balor vs. Johnny Gargano
Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.