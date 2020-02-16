Card for Tonight’s WWE NXT “Takeover: Portland” Event

Tonight’s WWE NXT “Takeover: Portland” event will take place from the Moda Center in Portland, Oregon, and will air live on the WWE Network.

Remember to join us at 6:30pm ET for live coverage and updates, beginning with the Pre-show.

Below is the current “Takeover: Portland” card for tonight:

NXT Title Match

Tommaso Ciampa vs. Adam Cole (c)

NXT Women’s Title Match

Bianca Belair vs. Rhea Ripley (c)

NXT Tag Team Titles Match

The BroserWeights (Matt Riddle, Pete Dunne) vs. The Undisputed Era (Kyle O’Reilly, Bobby Fish) (c)

NXT North American Title Match

Dominik Dijakovic vs. Keith Lee (c)

Street Fight

Dakota Kai vs. Tegan Nox

Finn Balor vs. Johnny Gargano

