All female wrestling company to promote final show
All female wrestling company RISE out of Chicago is coming to a end. They will continue to train young ladies but they will no longer be putting on live shows.
We cordially invite you to our final Live Event, LEGENDARY – A CHARMING FINALE March 27 in Berwyn, IL. This is NOT “the” end of RISE, merely the end of an era. We will continue our mission in Developing Tomorrow’s Wrestling Attractions, but in new ways to ensure longevity.
— RISE Wrestling (@RISEdtwa) February 14, 2020