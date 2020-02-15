Trey Miguel

Real Name: Trey McBrayer

Height: 5’9″

Weight: 170 lbs.

Date of Birth: April 30, 1994

From: Toledo, Ohio

Resides: Dayton, Ohio

Pro Debut: August 1, 2009

Trained By: Dave Crist

Finishing Move: Meteora

Biography

– September 21, 2013, Trey & Andrew Lee competed in a 3-Way for the MPW Tag Team Titles.

– January 19, 2014, Trey challenged Lou Marconi for the NWA Eastern States Title.

– March 22nd, Trey competed in a 3-Way for the NWA Junior Title.

– January 16, 2016, Trey competed in a 4-Way for the vacant NOW Cruserweight Title.

– March 12th, Trey competed in the PWR Rampage Rumble ’16.

– May 14th, Trey challenged Shawn Blaze for the PWR Lake Erie Title.

– August 6th, OI4K (Trey, Zachary Wentz, Dave Crist, Kyle Maverick & Aaron Williams) became the holders of the XICW Tag Team Titles by using the “Freebird Rule”.

– September 11th, OI4K retained the titles against Caleb Stills & Orlando Christopher.

– October 6th, Trey competed in the IWA Mid-South Rumble.

– January 6, 2017, Trey would win a Mosh Pit Scramble for the Rockstar Pro American Luchacore Title.

– January 11th, Trey would retain the title against Aaron Williams.

– February 3rd, Trey would lose the title to Clayton Jackson in a 3-Way.

– March 16th, Trey challenged Dave Crist for the IWA Mid-South Title.

– March 29th, Trey defeated Clayton Jackson for the Rockstar Pro American Luchacore Title.

– April 7th, Trey would defend the title against Tim Donst.

– April 19th, Trey would retain the title against Maxwell Jacob Feinstein.

– May 12th, Trey would defend the title against David Starr.

– August 5th, Trey & Stephen Wolf challenged Scarlet and Graves (Dezmond Xavier & Zachary Wentz) for the AAW Tag Team Titles.

– August 20th, Trey & Jon Bolen lost to oVe (Jake & Dave Crist) on Impact.

– August 30th, Trey would defeat Myron Reed to win the Rockstar Pro Rockin’ Robin Tournament.

– September 1st, Trey defeated Jeremiah for the Rockstar Pro Title.

– September 15th, Trey would retain the title against Aeroboy.

– November 3rd, Trey retained the title in a 3-Way.

– November 10th, Trey competed in the PWF PRIMUS Tournament.

– December 1st, Trey lost the Rockstar Pro Title to Jake Crist.

– February 2, 2018, Trey defeated Crist to win back the title but then lost the title to Jon Murray at the same event.

– February 10th, Trey challenged Mance Warner for the IWA Mid-South Title.

– March 8th, FireArms (Trey & Myron Reed) defeated Pat Monix & Elliott Paul for the IWA Mid-South Tag Team Titles.

– March 13th, FireArms retained the titles against Jimmy’s Angels (Dale Patricks & Ace Perry).

– March 29th, FireArms retained the titles against The Gym Nasty Boyz (White Mike & Timmy Lou Retton).

– April 12th, Trey defeated Kotto Brazil at the MLW World Championship Final.

– April 14th, Trey competed in the CZW Best of the Best 17.

– April 20th, FireArms would lose the IWA Mid-South Tag Team Titles in the final of the Chris Candido Cup ’18 to The Gym Nasty Boyz.

– May 4th, FireArms defeated Dustin Rayz & Clayton Jackson for the Rockstar Pro Trios Titles.

– May 20th, Trey lost to Austin Theory at EVOLVE.

– June 7th, Trey lost to Teddy Hart on MLW Fusion.

– June 23rd, Trey challenged Trevor Lee for the AAW Heritage Title.

– July 11th, FireArms & Dustin Rayz lost the Rockstar Pro Trios Titles to The Administration (Bruce Grey, Mr. Boone & Mr. Bruise).

– July 28th, Trey challenged Brian Cage for the Impact X-Division Title.

– August 13th, Trey, Ace Austin & Zachary Wentz lost to oVe (Sami Callihan, Jake & Dave Crist) on Impact.

– September 1st, Trey won the vacant SWE Speed King Title in a Scramble Match.

– September 28th, Trey competed in the AAW Jim Lynam Memorial Tournament ’18.

– November 8th, Trey lost to Kotto Brazil at MLW Fightland.

– November 13th, The Rascalz (Trey, Zachary Wentz & Dezmond Xavier), Rich Swann & Willie Mack defeated oVe, Ethan Page & Matt Sydal on Impact.

– December 28th, Trey competed in a 4-Way for the vacant REVOLVER Title.

– January 6, 2019, Trey competed in a Ultimate X Match for the vacant Impact X-Division Title.

– January 7th, Trey lost to Rich Swann on Impact.

– January 11th, Trey defeated Ethan Page on Impact.

– January 12th, Trey defeated Rohit Raju on Impact.

– January 31st, Trey defeated Myron Reed for the vacant Extreme Title.

– February 17th, Trey lost to Moose on Impact.

– March 15th, Trey competed in a 4-Way for the WM Title.

– April 4th, Trey won the vacant DWW Next Generation Title in a 4-Way.

– April 14th, Trey competed in a 4-Way for the A1 Zero Gravity Title.

– April 28th, The Rascalz lost to Moose & The North (Josh Alexander & Ethan Page) at Impact’s Rebellion.

– May 5th, Trey competed in a Scramble Match for the Impact X-Division Title.

– May 9th, Trey lost the Extreme Title to Jordan Oliver in a 5-Way.

– May 12th, The Rascalz won the WC Big Top Tag Team Titles in a 3-Way.

– May 28th, Trey challenged Rich Swann for the Impact X-Division Title.

– June 7th, The Rascalz defeated Latin American Exchange (Santana & Ortiz) & Laredo Kid on Impact.

– June 30th, Trey defeated Justin Sane for the A1 Zero Gravity Title.

– July 19th, The Rascalz challenged The North for the Impact Tag Team Titles.

– August 16th, The Rascalz defeated Arez, Toxin & Australian Suicide on Impact.

– August 29th, Trey competed in the AAW Jim Lynam Memorial Tournament ’19.

– September 6th, The Rascalz lost to The Desi Hit Squad (Rohit Raju, Raj Singh & Mahabali Shera) on Impact.

– October 20th, The Rascalz defeated Taurus, Aero Star & Dr. Wagner Jr. on Impact.

– October 27th, Trey retained the A1 Zero Gravity Title in a 3-Way.

– November 7th, The Rascalz lost to Reno SCUM (Adam Thornstowe & Luster the Legend) & Ace Austin on Impact.

– November 17th, Trey lost the A1 Zero Gravity Title to Orange Cassidy in a 4-Way Elimination.

– January 12, 2020, Trey challenged Ace Austin for the Impact X-Division Title.

– January 17th, Trey & Tessa Blanchard lost to Taya Valkyrie & Ace Austin on Impact.

– January 18th, The Rascalz defeated Drastik Boy, Iron Kid & Dinastia on Impact.

– February 7th, Trey, Tommy Dreamer & Tessa Blanchard lost to Reno SCUM & Ace Austin on Impact.

– February 8th, Trey defeated Dave Crist on Impact.

– February 9th, Trey lost in an 8-Way to Willie Mack on Impact.

– During November 17th Impact tapings, The Rascalz were given a “send-off” by the Impact locker room.