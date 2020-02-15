Taynara Conti Returns at NXT Live Event

Feb 15, 2020 - by James Walsh

Taynara Conti is back to work for WWE, making an appearance at an NXT live show on Saturday with a joke about the reports she walked out of the brand. As you can see below, Conti appeared at the NXT live event in Fort Pierce, Florida rocking a T-Shirt which reads “Released.” 

It was reported last week that the NXT star walked out on the brand after a disagreement that was financial in nature. She was reported at the time to be still under contract. 

View this post on Instagram

🌪 🔓

A post shared by TAYNARA MELO 🔥 (@tayconti_wwe) on

Post Category: News     Tags:

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Female of the Day

Taya Valkyrie

view pictures
View All

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal