Taynara Conti Returns at NXT Live Event

Taynara Conti is back to work for WWE, making an appearance at an NXT live show on Saturday with a joke about the reports she walked out of the brand. As you can see below, Conti appeared at the NXT live event in Fort Pierce, Florida rocking a T-Shirt which reads “Released.”

It was reported last week that the NXT star walked out on the brand after a disagreement that was financial in nature. She was reported at the time to be still under contract.