Brian Lawler’s son: “I want to create my own path”

Commercial Appeal covered Jerry “The King” Lawler’s grandson Blake, who says he wasn’t inspired to go out for wrestling by his grandfather or father (the late Grandmaster Sexay).

“What inspired me wasn’t really my granddad or my dad, who were both in the WWE. Really it was more my stepdad and stepbrother. They both went to Christian Brothers and wrestled here and I wanted to continue that tradition of CBHS wrestling.” Jerry: “It’s really cool to see the wrestling thing. What it makes me think of is how proud his dad would have been of him. We’re certainly proud of him as well, but Brian, that would have just made his life to know that Blake was sort of following in the footsteps.”