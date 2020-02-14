Rusev Still Having Issues with his WWE Deal In Spite of Super Showdown Booking

While some might have assumed otherwise, Rusev’s scheduled match at WWE Super ShowDown is not an indication that his contract dispute with WWE is over. Batista is booked for the Tuwaiq Trophy Gauntlet Match for the show against A.J. Styles, Andrade, Bobby Lashley, Erick Rowan, and R-Truth, and the WON reports that this is merely the case of him having a lot of time left on his current WWE deal.

It was reported last week that the Bulgarian Brute was not on WWE TV because he has an ongoing dispute with the company over his contract. Details on exactly what the dispute is are not available as of yet.