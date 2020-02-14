AEW Said to be Pulling Talent from WrestleCon

According to a report by this week’s Wrestling Observer Newsletter, All Elite Wrestling (AEW) is said to have pulled some talent who were scheduled to attend WrestleCon 2020 in April. Per the report, AEW pulled some of the scheduled talent for the event, but not all. Some of the pulled talent also includes wrestlers who were scheduled to do autographs.

Both World champion Chris Jericho and tag team champion Kenny Omega were previously announced for WrestleCon last month. Last December, WrestleCon posted the following tweet when asked if AEW talent will be appearing at this year’s show:

“I’ll share the answer that was given to us by AEW. Talent will be permitted to do autos/photo ops, but will NOT be allowed to wrestle (even the non exclusive talents). My guess is that some “top” guys won’t appear due to self-motivated reasons and are boycotting that weekend.”

It’s currently unknown which talents were pulled from WrestleCon. The convention is scheduled for April 2 through 5 during WrestleMania Week in Tampa, Florida.