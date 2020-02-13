Super ShowDown 2020 to be held at a different venue this year

The Super ShowDown pay-per-view from Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, will take place from the Mohammed Abdu Arena on the Boulevard this time around, moving away form the King Abdullah International Stadium.

It will be interesting to see how WWE sets up for this event considering the venue is pretty much similar to the Daily’s Place which AEW uses in Jacksonville but on a very much larger scale.

This is the fifth WWE event in the country and the first one that will not be held either at the King Abdullah International Stadium or at the King Fahd International Stadium.

Tickets for the February 27 show have finally gone on sale with tickets starting at the equivalent of $6 going up to $200 for VIP or $530 for platinum.