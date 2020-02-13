2/13/20 WWE NXT UK Results

The opening credits roll. Aiden English and Tom Phillips are on commentary from York, England.

1. Aoife Valkyrie defeated Amale

Travis Banks is interviewed, but Alexander Wolfe interrupts. Wolfe says Banks is luck that everyone is talking about Imperium winning at Worlds Collide and not about Banks letting down the brand. Banks tells Wolfe to not get too comfortable, and Wolfe tells Banks to watch his step.

2. Dave Mastiff defeated Saxon Huxley

Toni Storm is backstage. She tells Johnny Saint and Sid Scala that she accepts Kay Lee Ray’s challenge for an “I Quit” Match. Scala tries to talk her out of it, but she tells them to make the match. They come back with a contract. Scala reminds her that if she loses, she cannot challenge for the title again as long as Ray is the champion. She signs the contract and walks away.

Grizzled Young Veterans make their way to the ring. Zack Gibson says it has always been their goal to be recognized as the world’s number one tag team. He says they were the first NXT UK Tag Team Champions and only lost the titles due to Johnny Saint putting them in a multi-team match. He runs down Saint as GM and says they have started to make an impact in NXT. He says William Regal knows what to do with talent when he sees it. They insult York as a city and The Hunt as a tag team. He says they have conquered all of Europe and are not stopping anytime soon.

Joseph Conners says he beat Tyler Bate’s protege, A-Kid, and he will do the same to Bate next week.

3. Joe Coffey (w/Mark Coffey and Wolfgang) defeated Amir Jordan

-After the match, Coffey call out Ilja Dragunov and says Dragunov owes him a debt.

4. Gallus (Wolfgang and Mark Coffey) (w/Joe Coffey) defeated Danny Burch and Oney Lorcan

-After the match, Ilja Dragunov comes to the ring and brawls with Joe. Joe drops him with All That’s Best for the Bells and then Gallus beats him down and stands tall.