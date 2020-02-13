2/12/20 Wednesday Night Wars Viewership

Wednesday Night War Viewership (2/12/20) AEW: 817K (.41 rating in the key 18-49 adult demographic) NXT: 757K (.28 rating in the key 18-49 adult demographic) — Brad Shepard of ProSportsExtra.com (@TheBradShepard) February 13, 2020

