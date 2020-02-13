2/12/20 Wednesday Night Wars Viewership
Wednesday Night War Viewership (2/12/20)
AEW: 817K (.41 rating in the key 18-49 adult demographic)
NXT: 757K (.28 rating in the key 18-49 adult demographic)
(Ratings credit: Showbuzzdaily.com)
