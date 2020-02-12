Upcoming NXT tapings at Full Sail dates, upcoming ROH dates

Today @TripleH confirmed April 1 & 8 @WWENXT TV will be held at Full Sail.

He also said that the week after Mania will be a HUGE week for NXT.

Just speculating here – with all WWE contracted talents in the area for @WrestleMania, I would guess some kind of @NXTUK involvement

— Kyle (@FLWrestlingFan) February 12, 2020