Upcoming NXT tapings at Full Sail dates, upcoming ROH dates
Today @TripleH confirmed April 1 & 8 @WWENXT TV will be held at Full Sail.
He also said that the week after Mania will be a HUGE week for NXT.
Just speculating here – with all WWE contracted talents in the area for @WrestleMania, I would guess some kind of @NXTUK involvement
— Kyle (@FLWrestlingFan) February 12, 2020
TOURNAMENT TO CROWN ROH WOMEN'S WORLD CHAMPION BEGINS AT QUEST FOR GOLD IN PHILADELPHIA APRIL 24TH!
Full details: https://t.co/K799WQ5Znt
“Quest For Gold” tickets go on sale Feb. 19 at 10 a.m. ET for HonorClub members and Feb. 21 at 10 a.m. ET for the general public. pic.twitter.com/kQASkiBeE1
— ROH Wrestling (@ringofhonor) February 12, 2020
@gerweck https://t.co/uARKKD3iaU
— Ryan Lane (@OkieDude1985) February 12, 2020