Teddy Hart arrested

Teddy Hart (Edward Ellsworth Annis) was arrested Tuesday in Richmond, Virginia.

The former MLW star was arrested and charged with possession of a schedule III controlled substance with the intent to distribute and sell.

According to police records, Hart booked on Tuesday, February 11 at 11:32 p.m. He is currently incarcerated in Richmond City Jail.

According to Virginia Code 18.2-248(E1), possession with the intent to distribute a Schedule III controlled substance is a Class 5 felony, and punishable by one to ten years in prison, or up to 12 months in jail or a fine not to exceed $2,500.

Schedule III controlled substances include, Anabolic steroids, codeine, some barbiturates, and depressants.

Hart was released by Major League Wrestling in December of 2019 after various incidents.

Teddy Hart’s court date is set for Thursday, April 23 at 9:00 a.m.