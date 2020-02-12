Notes on Roman Reigns, Mark Haskins, MVP, and more

– MVP in action….

BREAKING: @The305MVP returns to DEFY and the blood feud between THE REAVERS and WARBEAST rages on when @SCHAFF_pw battles @SAMOANWEREWOLF ! ALL AGES MATINEE at the Historic Washington Hall on 3/29! ON SALE this Friday, 2/14 at 10am https://t.co/DFWDGP0JAR pic.twitter.com/w8m4vwzD9e — DEFY Wrestling (@defyNW) February 10, 2020

– Chris Featherstone:

I had the pleasure of interviewing ROH’s Mark Haskins on the Pancakes and Powerslams Show, leading up to his big ROH World Championship opportunity against PCO and Rush at the 18th Anniversary Show on March 13, 2020.

Haskins talked about Final Battle, working with Bully Ray, the comeback of PCO, and more. This is what he had to say about the influx of stars from the United Kingdom rising in popularity across the globe.

“Dude, it’s been awesome. It’s like this wave of guys who all came through at the same time, and everybody’s trying to improve themselves, trying to help each other to become the best that they can. And it all kind of culminated over the last few years of what this British wrestling revolution is such. It’s garnered interest from major wrestling companies all across the globe. It’s been a real mind-blowing experience to be a part of, because when I started pro wrestling here in the UK, the scene wasn’t like that. So much has changed, and social media is such a huge part of that. So it’s crazy to see how much wrestling has adapted just over the last handful of years alone. It makes it more accessible for people out there to make a name for themselves on a global scale, and they can do that from their home country. It opens up the opportunity for a bigger and stronger market for other wrestling companies to come to, and be a part of. So, it’s been awesome, man, and you know, being a part of that has garnered the interest of Ring of Honor. It’s what [has] brought me here, was doing what I’ve done in the UK, and [I] get to apply that trade in America as well. So, yeah man, it’s been awesome.”

Full interview here:



– Bullet Club Beach Party Bus to “Supercard of Honor” in Lakeland, FL

You asked for it, you’ve got it! Announcing the #BCBP to @ringofhonor Party Bus! Beginning Wednesday, you will be able to purchase a roundtrip bus ticket from Bullet Club Beach Party to #SupercardofHonor and back. $15 for the whole trip! Who’s in? pic.twitter.com/jdzyvLctUj — Bullet Club Beach Party (@BulletClubBP) February 10, 2020

—

