News and Notes for Tonight’s WWE NXT Episode

Tonight’s WWE NXT episode on the USA Network will air from the NXT Arena at Full Sail University in Winter Park, FL with the final hype for Sunday’s “Takeover: Portland” event.

The only match announced for tonight’s show is Angel Garza vs. Lio Rush with the winner becoming the new #1 contender to NXT Cruiserweight Champion Jordan Devlin for a future title shot.

WWE is focusing on the following points for tonight’s episode:

* Will Lio Rush or Angel Garza emerge as the No. 1 contender to the NXT Cruiserweight Title?

* What will be the fallout of Velveteen Dream’s return?

* Will Tommaso Ciampa be out for retribution ahead of TakeOver: Portland?

* Will Ripley or Belair get the upper hand?

* How will Lee and Dijakovic get ready for TakeOver?

live coverage at 8pm ET.

