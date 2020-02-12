Evil Uno of The Dark Order teases Matt Hardy’s arrival as their leader

AEW’s Evil Uno of The Dark Order used Twitter to further tease the arrival of Matt Hardy as their leader.

Following his last WWE match on television, Matt Hardy tweeted “Goodbye,” a tweet which was met the next day by Evil Uno writing, “You say goodbye and I say hello.”

Matt Hardy has hinted at the faction in his latest Free the Delete YouTube video and he even ‘liked’ Uno’s tweet.

The Dark Order is a faction consisting of Evil Uno, Stu Grayson, Alex Reynolds and John Silver with their leader, The Exalted One, still a mystery.

Hardy’s contract with WWE is up in March and he will not be re-signing, leaving him free to go to All Elite Wrestling.