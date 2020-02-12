Eric Bischoff Suggests ‘Hogan Knows Best’ Hurt Hulk Hogan’s Family Life

On the latest edition of 83 Weeks, Eric Bischoff discussed if Hulk Hogan regrets doing the reality show, Hogan Knows Best, which followed the lives of Hogan and his family. Shortly after the show ended, Hogan’s marriage ended. Highlights are below.

On if Hogan regrets doing Hogan Knows Best: “I’ll go back to Hulk’s own book, that is public knowledge, to answer the question, short answer, yes, I think the Hogan Knows Best show probably exasperated an already existing problem. So it’s not like Hogan Knows Best created a problem, but it certainly exasperated it, probably fueled it, probably expedited the end of their relationship and all the other negative things that happened.”

On the intense schedule involved in shooting Hogan Knows Best: “First of all, Hulk’s house was the set, so you’ve got cameras in your house at 6 o’clock, 7 o’clock in the morning, and you’re shooting all day long, sometimes until 8, 10, 11 o’clock at night, and then, guess what, you get to get up and do it again. And when you’ve got your wife involved, and I think it’s fair to say, Linda was a challenging personality, I’ll leave it at that so I don’t get sued, go read Hulk’s book, he went into more detail than I did, or I can I should say, but I think the pressure, everybody goes into it going, ‘Oh wow, this is going to be great, we’re gonna be making all this money,’ ya know, ‘Wow, our house is gonna be on TV, this is gonna be fun,’ and it’s fun, for I dunno, a day, two, but then you can’t quit. You can’t say, ‘Oh f*** it, I’m just going to go shopping today, I don’t want to do it today,’ or ‘I’m gonna go out on my boat and go cruise around in the gulf.’ The kids had to participate, the schedule was intense. However much work you think it is, multiply it by 20. However intrusive you think having cameras in your home is gonna be, multiply it by 20. However much fun you think you’re gonna have, divide it by 100. And that’s what producing a reality show is like when it’s in your home. You can’t get away from it. And I think, again, the relationship between Terry Bollea and Linda, was such that it only made things worse. Her personal habits only really, really made things worse for everybody. And everybody suffered as a result of it.”