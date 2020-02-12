Audio: Jordyanne Grace talks winning the Knockouts title, favorite match, and more

Via Impact Press Release:

Jordynne Grace will speak with the media, she will address the IMPACT Wrestling Knockouts Division, including the prestigious Knockouts Championship.

Jordynne, who has been wrestling professionally since 2011, will assess the Knockouts Division, including Taya Valkyrie, Rosemary, Madison Rayne, Kiera Hogan and others.

Jordynne will offer her views on the just-completed IMPACT Wrestling shows at Sam’s Town Live in Las Vegas, plus her thoughts as IMPACT prepares for the A-Town Beatdown on March 6-7 in Atlanta, Georgia.

This Jordynne Grace teleconference will stream live on IMPACT’s YouTube Channel as well as IMPACT’s Facebook Page.