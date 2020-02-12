2/12/20 AEW Dynamite Recap

Excalibur, Jim Ross, and Tony Schiavone are on commentary from Cedar Park, Texas.

Match #1 – AEW World Tag Team Championship Match: Adam Page and Kenny Omega (c) vs. SCU (Frankie Kazarian and Scorpio Sky)

Before the match begins, Dark Order appears on the screen. Evil Uno wishes them all good luck, but Christopher Daniels leaves ringside to go after them.

Page and Kazarian start the match and Omega takes Kazarian to the ropes. Omega delivers a back elbow to Kazarian and kicks Sky to the floor. Kazarian comes back with a roll up, but Omega kicks out. Kazarian drops Omega with a drop toe hold and then delivers a suplex. Kazarian knocks Page to the floor and tags in Sky. Sky and Kazarian double team Omega and go for the SCU-Later, but Page comes back and takes Kazarian to the floor. Page drops Sky with an elbow and then sets up for the Buckshot Lariat, but Kazarian pulls him to the floor. Kazarian drops Page with a clothesline and then Omega sends Sky to the floor. Omega sets up for a dive, but Sky trips him up. Sky dives onto Page on the floor, but Omega follows with a dive of his own onto SCU. Page gets Sky back into th ering and takes him down. Page tags in and Kazarian gets into the ring. Omega takes Kazarian out with a crusher and Page drops Sky with a fall-away slam. Omega slams Sky to the mat and Page connects with a standing moonsault. Omega goes for his own, but Sky gets his knees up.

Page gets slammed into the barricade and Kazarian tags in and backs Omega into the corner. Sky takes Omega to the floor and slams him into the barricade and the apron. Kazarian gets Omega back into the ring and slams him down. He sends Omega into the ropes and tags in Sky. Sky kicks Omega on the mat, but Omega fights back with shots of his own. Sky drops Omega with a knee strike and tags in Kazarian. Kazarian takes Omega down with a low cross-body and goes for the cover, but Omega kicks out. Kazarian applies a body scissors, but Omega counters and slams Kazarian to the mat. Sky tags in as Page is still down on the floor. SCU double team Omega, but Omega comes back and Page gets back on the apron for the tag. Page delivers chops to SCU and then kicks Kazarian in the face. Page delivers a kick to Sky as well and clotheslines them in the corner. Page tosses Sky to the mat and connects with a standing moonsault. Page goes for the cover, but Sky kicks out. Sky sends Omega to the floor, but Page goes for the Buckshot Lariat.

Sky ducks and Kazarian drops Page with a clothesline. Sky goes for the cover, but Page kicks out. Kazarian tags in and drops Page with a swinging DDT and goes for the cover, but Page kicks out. Sky and Omega get into the ring and SCU applies a double submission. Omega and Page get free and then Page and Kazarian exchange shots in the ring. Omega comes in and delivers the V Trigger to Kazarian and drops Sky with the snap dragon suplex. Page goes for the Buckshot, but Kazarian dodges it. Page comes back with a power bomb and Omega delivers the V Trigger to Kazarian. Page takes out Sky with a dive and then he and Omega drop Kazarian with the Buckshot/V Trigger combo and Omega gets the pin fall, as Kazarian grabs the rope just after the three count.

Winners and still AEW World Tag Team Champions: Adam Page and Kenny Omega

-After the match, Page leaves through the crowd and has a few beers along the way. SCU stays in the ring as Dark Order comes out. Best Friends rush the ring as well, and then The Butcher and The Blade and The Hybrid2 come out as well. The Young Bucks rush out and all the teams begin to brawl. They will all be involved in a Tag Team Battle Royal on next week’s show.

—

An interview with Jim Ross and Santana airs. Santana says he was at the deepest, darkest part of his life ten years ago. He brings up his father, who gradually lost his eye sight and says he lost his dad. He says Jon Moxley will know what it is like to be in the dark later tonight.

Another vignette for Darby Allin airs. He holds up some signs and then challenges Sammy Guevara to a match at Revolution.

—

Match #2 – Singles Match: Dustin Rhodes vs. Sammy Guevara (w/Jake Hager)

Rhodes drops Guevara with a right hand and then delivers a clothesline. Rhodes slams Guevara to the mat and then delivers a kick to the head. Rhodes goes for the cover, but Guevara kicks out and leaves the ring. He walks around with Hager, but Rhodes drops him with a clothesline. Rhodes gets in Hager’s face and then drops Guevara on the floor as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, Guevara takes Rhodes down and goes for a springboard clothesline. Rhodes catches him and slams him to the mat. Rhodes takes Guevara down with a power slam and goes for the cover, but Guevara kicks out. Rhodes goes to the ropes, but Hager gets on the steps. Guevara hits Rhodes from behind and delivers a knee to the face. Guevara goes for the cover, but Rhodes kicks out. Guevara goes up top, but Rhodes cuts him off. Rhodes sends Guevara to the mat, but Guevara comes back. Rhodes sends him down again and drops him with a Destroyer. Rhodes hits the Final Reckoning and gets the pin fall.

Winner: Dustin Rhodes

-After the match, Hager helps Guevara up the ramp. Rhodes grabs a mic and tells Hager to turn around. Rhodes asks Hager if he is ever going to step in the ring or just keep collecting a paycheck. Rhodes says Hager is failing in MMA and in AEW. Rhodes says Hager broke his arm and he wants to kick his ass at Revolution. Hager walks toward the ring, but Guevara backs him away and they leave as Rhodes looks on.

—

Footage of Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D. beating down Yuka Sakazaki after their match last week is shown. Baker comes to the stage for an interview with Tony Schivone. Baker cuts Schiavone off before he can ask a question and says she stayed true to her legal and ethical obligation as a dentist last week. She says Sakazaki’s tooth had excessive decay and needed to come out anyway. Baker says she took Sakazaki’s tooth out for free and says she just wandered to Dynamite and probably doesn’t have health insurance. Baker says after the AEW Women’s World Championship Match tonight, Nyla Rose an Riho will still be number two after her. She says she is a role model and was the first woman signed to AEW. She says the Women’s Division belongs to her and she made a statement last week. She does the “Horns Down” taunt to the crowd and leaves.

—

Footage of the ongoing feud between Nyla Rose and Riho is shown.

Match #3 – AEW Women’s World Championship Match: Riho (c) vs. Nyla Rose

Riho dropkicks Rose into the corner, but Rose comes back and slams Riho into the corner. Rose charges, but Riho moves and rolls Rose up for two. Rose comes back and slams Riho to the mat. Rose goes for the cover, but Riho kicks out. Rose takes Riho down again, but Riho comes back and sends her to the floor. Riho comes off the top, but Rose catches her and delivers a back-breaker and slams her into the apron. Rose gets a table, but Riho runs across it and delivers a dropkick as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, Rose delivers a knee to Riho in the ring. Riho comes back with a kick and then takes Rose down with the Crucifix Bomb. Riho sends Rose into the ropes and goes for the Tiger Feint Kick, but Rose blocks it. Riho delivers a low dropkick and goes for the cover, but Rose kicks out. Rose comes back with a Samoan Drop and goes for the cover, but Riho kicks out. Rose puts Riho over the top rope and connects with a guillotine knee strike. Rose goes for the cover, but Riho kicks out. Rose smashes Riho into the corner and takes her up top. Riho fights back, but Rose bites her and slams her to the mat with an avalanche Death Valley Driver. Rose goes for the cover, but Riho kicks out. Rose picks Riho up, but Riho counters and hits a snap dragon suplex. Riho hits another snap dragon and goes for a knee strike. Rose dodges it and goes for the Beast Bomb, but Riho escapes. Riho delivers a low dropkick and connects on a Northern Lights suplex and gets a two count.

Riho connects with a double stomp and goes for the cover, but Rose shoves her away. Riho hits another double stomp, and then a third, and goes for the cover, but Rose kicks out again. Riho charges across the ring, but Rose takes her down with a Spear. Rose hits the Beast Bomb and gets the pin fall.

Winner and new AEW Women’s World Champion: Nyla Rose

—

Lexy Nair is backstage with Chris Jericho and The Inner Circle. Jericho says Moxley proved last week that he is a piece of trash. He says if Moxley survives Santana tonight, he will face Jeff Cobb next week. Jericho says he always thought that he would see Moxley in The Inner Circle, but instead, he will see him in Hell.

A video hype package for Jeff Cobb airs.

A recap of Cody receiving his ten lashes last week is shown. Brandi Rhodes has joined the commentary team.

—

Match #4 – Singles Match: MJF vs. Jungle Boy

Jungle Boy drops MJF to the mat and applies a front face-lock. MJF gets out and applies a side headlock. MJF drops Jungle Boy with a shoulder tackle and then pulls him down by his hair. Jungle Boy comes back with a side headlock take down and goes for a cover, but MJF kick out. They exchange rolls ups and then both kick up and get in each other’s face. Jungle Boy shoves MJF to the mat and MJF rolls to the floor. MJF gets back into the ring and offers a handshake. Jungle Boy spits in his hand and slaps MJF’s away. Jungle Boy takes MJF down with an arm drag and a dropkick. MJF comes back with a throat punch and delivers shots in the corner. MJF stomps Jungle Boy to the mat and pulls him to the floor. MJF slams Jungle Boy into the barricade and then slams him on the floor. MJF gets back into the ring and lounges in the corner as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, MJF is in control in the ring. Jungle Boy comes back with a back body drop and a few elbow strikes. Jungle Boy drops MJF with a clothesline and sends him to the floor. Jungle Boy takes MJF out with a few dives on the floor. Jungle Boy tosses MJF back into the ring and takes him down with a Poison-rana. Jungle Boy goes for the cover, but MJF kicks out. Jungle Boy picks MJF up, but his back gives out. MJF kicks Jungle Boy in the face and applies a modified Torture Rack submission. Jungle Boy gets free and kicks MJF in the face. Jungle Boy goes up top, but MJF cuts him off. MJF yells at Brandi and says she can have a real man. MJF goes for a suplex, but Jungle Boy counters with a power bomb. Jungle Boy goes for the cover, but MJF kicks out as Wardlow comes to ringside. He gives MJF the Dynamite Diamond Ring and he clocks Jungle Boy in the face with it. MJF drops Jungle Boy with the Double Cross and gets the pin fall.

Winner: MJF

-After the match, Wardlow slams Jungle Boy down to the mat, but Luchasaurus and Marko Stunt run out to make the save.

—

A vignette for PAC airs. He says Kenny Omega has not been the same since he choked him out in Chicago. He says all of Omega’s problems are because of him and says he is the best. He says Omega is scared, and he should be. He says Omega has two more weeks to prepare for their rubber match and then Omega gets to go for 30 minutes with the best in the world.

Next week: Cody vs. Wardlow in a Steel Cage Match and the Tag Team Battle Royal with the winners earning an AEW World Tag Team Championship Match at Revolution. Also, Adam Page and Kenny Omega will defend the titles against Lucha Brothers next week.

Dustin Rhodes vs. Jake Hager is confirmed for Revolution.

Chris Jericho, Sammy Guevara, and Jake Hager take their place in The Inner Circle’s skybox for the main event.

—

Match #5 – Eye for an Eye: Jon Moxley vs. Santana (w/Ortiz)

Moxley and Santana brawl through the crowd before the match officially begins. Ortiz helps Santana a bit, but Moxley comes back and sends Santana back to ringside and slams him into the barricade. Moxley gets in Ortiz’s face and then chops Santana. Moxley gets Santana into the ring and the bell rings.

Moxley delivers a chop in the corner and then delivers a series of right hands. Moxley clotheslines Santana to the floor and goes up top. Moxley connects with an elbow drop and delivers a right hand. Santana comes back and sends Moxley into the steps and tries to shoves his good eye into the corner of the steps, but Moxley gets free. Santana comes back with a kick to the face as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, Moxley delivers forearm shots in the ring. Moxley drops Santana with a clothesline and a double ax handle. Santana comes back with a kick, but Moxley gets him in a back slide for two. Moxley applies an arm-bar, but Santana kicks free. Moxley comes back with a suplex, but Santana comes back with a kick to the face. Santana slams Moxley into the corner and then drops him with a Cutter. Santana goes for the cover, but Moxley kicks out. Santana delivers a piledriver and goes for the cover, but Moxley kicks out again. Santana goes up top and goes for a frog splash, but Moxley gets his knees up. Ortiz gets on the apron and goes to his Moxley with the loaded sock, but the referee catches him. Santana charges, but Moxley moves and Santana hits Ortiz. Santana comes off the ropes, but Moxley drops him with a clothesline. Moxley goes up top, but Ortiz spits in his face. Santana connects with a cannonball senton and then connects with a frog splash. Santana goes for the cover, but Moxley kicks out.

Santana grabs Moxley, but Moxley counters with a thumb to the bad eye. Moxley drops Santana with the Paradigm Shift and gets the pin fall.

Winner: Jon Moxley

-After the match, Ortiz gets into the ring and attacks Moxley. Hager and Guevara join the beat down as Jericho walks slowly to the ring. Jericho gets into the ring as Ortiz hits Moxley with the loaded sock. Jericho hits Moxley with the AEW World Championship belt and then Hager kicks him in the midsection. Guevara hits the 630 splash and then Jericho drops Moxley with the Judas Effect. Jericho stands on Moxley’s chest and Ortiz makes a three count. Jeff Cobb makes his way to the ring and slams Moxley once more. The Inner Circle pose over Moxley as the show comes to a close.